The first season of WE tv’s Love After Lockup premiered in January of 2018. Since that time, the series has become a franchise for the network with the addition of two spin-offs: Life After Lockup and Love During Lockup.
Unfortunately for viewers (and bloggers), WE tv has a very confusing method for grouping the various shows into seasons. They often group distinctly different casts from the same show, and also episodes from different shows, into the same season. The result is a huge mess that makes it nearly impossible for fans to be able to make references to specific cast members or scenes.
Given that Starcasm has been reporting extensively on the franchise since well before the first episode, we thought we would try to explain how WE tv groups their seasons. We also provide a different, more conventional system that we’ve been using for years.
How does WE tv break down Love After Lockup seasons?
The Wikipedia entry for Love After Lockup does a FANTASTIC job of breaking down WE tv’s eccentric seasonal classification system. Here is a brief summary with dates:
Love After Lockup Season 1 (Jan 2018 – Feb 2018)
Love After Lockup Season 2 (2018-2020)
2.1 Love After Lockup (Dec 2018 – March 2019)
2.2 Life After Lockup (June 2019 – Aug 2019)
2.3 Love After Lockup (Aug 2019 – Nov 2019)
2.4 Life After Lockup (Jan 2020 – Mar 2020)
Love After Lockup Season 3 (2020-2022)
3.1 Love After Lockup (July 2020 – Sep 2020)
3.2 Life After Lockup (Sep 2020 – Oct 2020)
3.3 Love After Lockup (Oct 2020 – Nov 2020)
3.4 Life After Lockup (Nov 2020 – Mar 2021)
3.5 Love After Lockup (June 2021 – Aug 2021)
3.6 Life After Lockup (Aug 2021 – Dec 2021)
3.7 Love During Lockup (Jan 2022 – Feb 2022)
Love After Lockup Season 4 (2022-2023)
4.1 Love After Lockup (Mar 2022 – May 2022)
4.2 Life After Lockup (July 2022 – Oct 2022)
4.3 Love During Lockup (Oct 2022 – Dec 2022)
4.4 Love After Lockup (Dec 2022 – Feb 2023)
4.5 Life After Lockup (Feb 2023 – Apr 2023)
?? Love During Lockup (July 2023 – ??? 2023)
If you are reading the list correctly, you will know that the first season of Love During Lockup is classified as Love After Lockup Season 3.7. Absurd, right?
Alternate Love After Lockup seasons with names
Starcasm uses a conventional method to break down the different Love After Lockup, Life After Lockup and Love During Lockup seasons.
Number one, we don’t group the different shows together. Number two, any time there is a large gap of time between episodes, as well as a distinct cast turnover, that indicates a new season. It’s essentially the system used by most every reality series with a refreshing cast.
Given that conventional logic, below is how the seasons of Love After Lockup, Life After Lockup, and Love During Lockup should break down. I’ve included the names of the couples (and throuples) featured each season, with links to articles or categories where available.
Most seasons of Love After Lockup and Love During Lockup also include links to our up-to-date inmate charts letting you know which inmates were arrested again, which ones weren’t, and which ones are currently in custody.
Also, if you click on most of the seasons listed below, it will take you to our article with the preview trailer and/or cast profiles for that season. (There are a few without links.)
LOVE AFTER LOCKUP
Love After Lockup Season 1 (WE tv Season 1)
INMATE CHART (Who was arrested again, who wasn’t, who’s currently in custody)
Scott Davey and Elizabeth “Lizzie” Kommes
Johnna DiGrigola and Garrett Tanner
Andrea Edwards and Albert “Lamar” Jackson
James Cristia and Alla Subbotina
Mary Dalla Nora and Dominic Dalla Nora
Angela Ables and Antonio “Tony” Wood
Love After Lockup Season 2 (WE tv Season 2.1)
INMATE CHART
* Angela Ables and Tony Wood
* Scott Davey and Lizzie Kommes
Caitlin Gainer and Matthew “Matt” Frasier
Sarah Simmons and Michael Simmons and Megan Nash
Clint Brady and Tracie Wagaman Brady
Marcelino Santiago and Brittany Santiago
(*Returning cast)
Love After Lockup Season 3 (2.3)
INMATE CHART
*Angela Ables and Tony Wood
Glorietta Besos and Alex Bentley
Lizzy Copeland and Daniel Valentine
Andrea Sylvester and Lamondre Fluker
Lacey Whitlow and Shane Whitlow and John Slater
Cheryl Childers and Joshua “Josh” Hyatt
Vincent Gonzalez and Amber Eggers and Michelle “Puppy” Deaton
Love After Lockup Season 4 (3.1, 3.3)
INMATE CHART
Jessica Gipson and Maurice Gipson
Shawn Osborne and Destinie Folsom
John Miller and Kristianna Roth
Scott Bradshaw and Lindsey Downs
Tyrice Sanders and Chanda Curls
Shavel Rice-Moore and Quaylon Adams
Heather Gillespie and Dylan Smith
Love After Lockup Season 5 (3.5)
INMATE CHART
Rachel and Douglas “Doug” Howard
Stanley “Stan” Smith and Lisa McGraw
Britney Reed and Raymond “Ray” Ford
Courtney Howard and Josh Howard
Anissa Lewis and Jeffrey “Jeff” Wombles
Daonte Sierra and Nicolle Bradley and Tia Simmons and Nicolle Jr.
Love After Lockup Season 6 (4.1)
**Indierra “Indie” Treadwell and Harry Velez
Tayler George and Chance Pitt
Lacey Rodgers and Antoine Whitaker
Kevin Hale and Tiffany Bolton and Kurtis King
Rick Ryder and Raydean Voight
Kaylah Jackson and Martel Mubda
Charlies “Chazz” Harbison and Branwin Jones
(**Returning cast from Love During Lockup)
Love After Lockup Season 7 (4.4)
**Justine Persaud and Michael “Mike” “Montana Millz” Persaud
**Gabby Nieves and Christopher “Chris” Walker
Nathan Tracy and Skylar Rackley
Ashley Robinson and Travis Bernstein
Monique Robinson and Derek Warner, Jr
Aris Morton and Cameron Morton
Life After Lockup
Life After Lockup Season 1 (2.2)
Scott Davey and Lizzie Kommes
Angela Ables and Tony Wood
Andrea Edwards and Lamar Jackson
Sarah Simmons and Michael Simmons and Megan Nash
Clint Brady and Tracie Wagaman Brady
Marcelino Santiago and Brittany Santiago
Life After Lockup Season 2 (2.4)
Angela Ables and Tony Wood
Andrea Edwards and Lamar Jackson
Sarah Simmons and Michael Simmons and Megan Nash
Clint Brady and Tracie Wagaman Brady
Marcelino Santiago and Brittany Santiago
Lacey Whitlow and Shane Whitlow and John Slater
Cheryl Childers and Josh Hyatt
Life After Lockup Season 3 (3.2)
Angela Ables and Tony Wood
Andrea Edwards and Lamar Jackson
Sarah Simmons and Michael Simmons and Megan Nash
Marcelino Santiago and Brittany Santiago
Lacey Whitlow and Shane Whitlow and John Slater
Life After Lockup Season 4 (3.4)
Andrea Edwards and Lamar Jackson
Sarah Simmons and Michael Simmons and Megan Nash
Marcelino Santiago and Brittany Santiago
Lacey Whitlow and Shane Whitlow and John Slater
Vincent Gonzalez and Amber Eggers and Puppy Deaton
Shawn Osborne and Destinie Folsom
John Miller and Kristianna Roth
Scott Bradshaw and Lindsey Downs
Shavel Rice-Moore and Quaylon Adams
Life After Lockup Season 5 (3.6)
Marcelino Santiago and Brittany Santiago
Lacey Whitlow and Shane Whitlow and John Slater
Amber Eggers and Puppy Deaton
Shawn Osborne and Sara Isaacs
John Miller and Kristianna Roth
Stan Smith and Lisa McGraw
Britney Reed and Ray Ford
Daonte Sierra and Nicolle Bradley and Tia Simmons
Life After Lockup Season 6 (4.2)
Marcelino Santiago and Brittany Santiago
Amber Eggers and Puppy Deaton
Shawn Osborne and Sara Isaacs
Daonte Sierra and Lindsey Downs
Britney Reed and Ray Ford
Tayler George and Chance Pitt
Kevin Hale and Tiffany Bolton and Kayla Miller
Chazz Harbison and Branwin Jones
Life After Lockup Season 7 (4.5)
Marcelino Santiago and Brittany Santiago
Amber Eggers and Puppy Deaton
Shawn Osborne and Sara Isaacs
Blaine Bailey and Lindsey Downs
Nathan Tracy and Skylar Rackley
Monique Robinson and Derek Warner, Jr
Aris Morton and Cameron Morton
Tayler George and Chance Pitt
Justine Persaud and Mike Persaud
LOVE DURING LOCKUP
Love During Lockup Season 1 (3.7)
INMATE CHART
Indierra “Indie” Treadwell and Harry Velez
Haley Cole and Dalton Edgin
Gabby Nieves and Christopher “Chris” Walker
Tai Simpson and Julian “Hottie” Beavers and Boston
Santiba Webb and Talsey McCullough
Max and Tara Medlock
Love During Lockup Season 2 (4.3)
INMATE CHART
*Tai Simpson and Julian “Hottie” Beavers and Boston
Justine Persaud and Mike Persaud
Melissa Picariello and Louis Fojut
Chelsea Gilliam and Michael “Mikey” Harmon
Emily Aschenbach and Dauri Cabrera
Jessica and Dustin Phillips
Mark Wagner and Sincer-A Newton
Love During Lockup Season 3
Jade Chipps and Chris Chipps
LaTisha Collier and Keith “Lil Mike” Collier
TBA
