WE tv has FINALLY officially announced the full cast and a premiere date for the new season of their Love After Lockup spin-off Life After Lockup! PLUS, we now have the first extended preview trailer with all EIGHT couples!
That’s right, Season 6 (by my best estimate) of Life After Lockup will feature no fewer than eight couples — only three of which are new to the follow-up series. Seven of the couples were leaked in May, and earlier this month it was confirmed that Britney and Ray would also be coming back.
A reality series with eight different couples seems like a bit much, but WE tv will make it a little more feasible with 90-minute episodes each week.
We will start with the extended preview trailer, followed by details from the network’s press release announcing the new season. Those details include bios for each of the couples featured. The new season is set to premiere Friday, July 29 at 9/8c.
“Life After Lockup” follows nine former inmates and their significant others from the hit series “Love After Lockup” through their weird and wild journey to survive the real world. This season’s new couples face travel limitations and restrictions on consorting with old connections, temptations of alcohol and drugs. Returning couples deal with the growing pains of adjusting to love, family and marriage while juggling the emotional challenges of life on the outside. Will they stay together and stay out of prison?
Life After Lockup Cast Bios
New To Life After Lockup
TAYLER AND CHANCE
Tayler must reveal her engagement to twin sister and roommate Bobbie, who cannot stand Chance. While Chance finally builds Bobbie a garage bedroom and promptly moves her in, Bobbie feels it is all a ploy to get rid of her. Chance has been in and out of prison his entire adult life but can the future he is planning with Tayler and the girls keep him out of prison for good?
CHAZZ AND BRANWIN
These newlyweds face their first challenge immediately — distance. Branwin’s parole restrictions require her to stay in Portland, and Chazz has a job he takes very seriously back in La Grange, KY. Once they’re able to be together, Chazz’s sister struggles to accept their relationship, and Branwin’s daughter and friends think Chazz and the move are a bad idea. Meanwhile, Branwin’s bad-boy ex Aaron might also have something to say about this new marriage.
KEVIN AND TIFFANY
Kevin agrees to Tiffany’s wish to investigate a threesome, but Kevin’s playboy lifestyle is hard to ignore when Tiffany finds women’s underwear in his bedroom. Even as they struggle to find a lane for their love, Kayla, the woman who will not let Kevin go, stirs up the drama.
Life After Lockup Returning Couples
DAONTE AND LINDSEY
We found out Daonte and Lindsey were dating on the special, Love After Lockup: How to Date an Inmate. Lindsey is released from prison without warning due to a Covid outbreak at her facility and Daonte goes to Mississippi the next day to finally meet his dream girl in person — though Daonte’s mom is not a fan of this new relationship. When Daonte arrives in Mississippi, Lindsey is living with a former friend and drug dealer, Blaine. Lindsey brushes off Daonte’s jealousy but his visit sets off alarms.
SHAWN AND SARA (AND DESTINIE)
With Sara 5 months pregnant, the couple race to plan the wedding of their dreams. However, fresh out of prison, Destinie is looking to catch up with Shawn, and she has come prepared with a list — plus an amount for the money she believes Shawn owes her. If Destinie makes it to Ohio, how will she react when she learns Shawn is married to another former felon… with a baby?
BRITNEY AND RAY
Marriage could be on the horizon for the couple as Ray finally gets an engagement ring for Britney, but he must ask Britney’s parents for their blessing first. Unfortunately, Ray’s restitution looms large over their plans leaving Britney with questions and contemplating reaching out for a legal opinion. Will the couple make it down the aisle and ultimately start a family?
AMBER AND PUPPY
Puppy and fiancé Eric are back together after her jail stint and planning their wedding… but to everyone’s surprise, Eric is still legally married — and Puppy fears he’s still involved with his ex-wife. Amber catches baby fever after meeting a new man but is worried it may be too late for her.
MARCELINO AND BRITTANY
Brittany puts her prison past behind her and finds success as a realtor. Marcelino must take on even more of the childcare which causes a divide between the happy couple. Is the rift a repercussion of an adventurous night in the bedroom? Did their threesome with Brittany’s former cellmate, Amanda, light a fresh spark in their marriage or was the night of pleasure more trouble than it was worth?
