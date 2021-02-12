Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup star Puppy (real name Michelle) has emerged as quite the fan favorite with her increased screen time alongside her prison bae Amber this season. We got a little curious and decided to peek into Puppy’s background, and our investigation turned up A LOT of arrests!
Online records indicate that the 35-year-old reality star has been in and out of jail and prison in Georgia numerous times over the past 15 years. The first online arrest record I could find is from 2007.
The Georgia Department of Corrections lists the following incarceration dates for Puppy, but I assume these do not include short jail stints:
May 28, 2014 – June 13, 2016
March 1, 2017 – August 20, 2018
September, 2018 – December, 2019
And here is the official list of her prior sentences and charges from the Georgia DOC:
Charge: Possession with Intention to Distribute Meth
Date Crime Committed: June 29, 2016
Sentence: 20 years
Charge: Theft by Receiving Stolen Property
Date Crime Committed: February 18, 2014
Sentence: 10 years
Charge: Miscellaneous Misdemeanor
Date Crime Committed: February 18, 2014
Sentence: 1 year
Charge: Sale of Meth
Date Crime Committed: January 17, 2014
Sentence: 10 years
Charge: Use of a Communication Facility (most likely phone) for Controlled Substance Violation
Date Crime Committed: January 17, 2014
Sentence: 4 years
Charge: Theft by Taking
Date Crime Committed: June 23, 2013
Sentence: 3 years
Charges for Puppy listed on other websites (some of which may overlap with the list above) include:
November 20, 2008: DUI, Obstructing or Hindering Law Enforcement
December 7, 2009: Failure to Appear
December 22, 2010: Probation Violation
January 20, 2011: Criminal Trespassing
March 23, 2011: Probation Violation
February 20, 2013: Meth Possession, Possession of Firearm or Knife During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit Certain Felonies
February 26, 2014: Probation Violation
April 26, 2014: Probation Violation
It appears as though Puppy has managed to stay out of legal trouble since her release in December of 2019. Perhaps being on the show and in the spotlight has helped her stay straight? Well, not completely straight, right? 😉
I’m like many Love After Lockup viewers in that I like Puppy, and I sincerely hope that she’s able to leave her troubled past behind. You can find out if she’s successful (with a slight delay) by tuning in to new episodes of Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup airing Friday nights at 9/8c on WE tv!
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com