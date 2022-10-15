Love During Lockup Season 2 features Mark, a software engineer who has turned to female prisoner pen pal sites as his version of Tinder. From WE tv’s press release that accompanied the Season 2 preview trailer:
After months of failed dating app connections, Mark came across an inmate pen pal group on Facebook and his natural curiosity led him down a rabbit hole. What started on a whim has turned into a quest for love and Mark is sure there are incredible women who are his type – “crazy girls” – waiting for him. Never one to put all his eggs in one basket, using multiple prison pen pal groups, this bachelor hopes of one day turning an emotional connection into a physical one.
Given that Mark looks to be a serial inmate dater, much like his co-star Tai, it makes sense that the press release did not include any information on the woman (or women) that he will be dating this season. However, the network did release a mug shot photo of a particular inmate that Mark will be attempting to woo. The only problem is that WE tv didn’t reveal her name until earlier this week.
Mark’s inmate girlfriend featured in the mug shot photo is named Sincer-a. Yes, that does appear to be her legal name. As you might imagine, it wasn’t too difficult to find out more information about Sincer-a, given her rather unique moniker.
Sincer-a Details
Sincer-a Nerton is currently 23 years old and is serving a 130-month prison sentence for a variety of felonies including burglary, robbery and kidnapping. In a bit of an unexpected twist, the house that Sincer-a robbed belonged to her grandmother, and her grandmother was one of the victims held at gunpoint during the incident!
The robbery took place in March of 2018. According to the probable cause statements, 19-year-old Sincer-a and her boyfriend at the time, 26-year-old Joshua Turner, were armed with multiple guns when they forced their way into the Bay Center home of Sincer-a’s 52-year-old grandmother at approximately 4AM in the morning. From Chinook Observer:
After shooting a couple of rounds into the ceiling, they allegedly cuffed Nerton’s grandmother to her girlfriend. They ordered a male guest into the bedroom at gunpoint before getting high on meth and looting the house. The pair reportedly took about $2,000 in cash, firearms, jewelry, a Visa card and the victims’ phones.
No one was hurt, but Turner and Nerton allegedly left the house riddled with bullet holes and terrified the victims. The couple released the women before driving away in a car with swapped license plates. The grandmother called 911 from a neighbor’s home.
The site adds that Sincer-a was allegedly “highly intoxicated” with “needle marks all over her arms” during the robbery.
Sincer-a and her boyfriend were later arrested in another state. “Nerton had agreed to testify against her boyfriend and told authorities that she and Turner had been using methamphetamine for several days leading up to robbery and while committing the offense, something confirmed by the victims,” the Willapa Harbor Herald reported.
In May of 2018, Sincer-a pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping, theft of a firearm and second-degree theft. She was sentenced to 130 months in prison, which is just two months shy of eleven years.
Sincer-a’s boyfriend, whom she reportedly testified against, was later convicted of the same charges, minus the second-degree theft charge. Joshua Turner was sentenced to 166 months in prison in December of 2018. The Astorian states that the lengthier sentence for Joshua was due to the fact that he did not initially cooperate with police, unlike Sincer-a.
On a positive note, it looks like Sincer-a is using her time behind bars to better herself. According to an online commencement list, she received her high school diploma in June of 2020.
Sincer-a prison dating profile
WE tv mentions in Mark’s cast bio that he uses multiple prison pen pal groups. I was able to track down a couple of prison dating, er, prison pen pal profiles for Sincer-a. Here is her bio from CagedLadies.com:
My name is SinCer-A Nerton. My ERD is 12-22-27. I am 5′ 5 1/2″ tall. I’m 21. My birthday is Jan 10th.
I hate clowns, spiders, dolls, and wild snakes. I LOVE the country, big trucks, camping, four wheeling, mudding, fishing, and hunting. I am 100% a country girl born and raised. I have hazel eyes and darker blonde hair. My favorite color is green and I would love to get out and explore the world.
Here is a lengthier profile for Sincer-a from ThePrisonPenPal.com [no link due to age requirement], along with a couple more photos:
Hello, my name is SinCer-A Marie Nerton. I am 5’5 1/2″ tall, and yes, the 1/2 inch counts when you’re short. Actually, I am 21 years old. I have hazel eyes and dirty blonde hair, I am located at WCCW.
You can also add me on JPay. JPay works best for me as I am not much of a writer, but snail mail is also nice to get. My hobbies are horseback riding, fishing, hunting, and mudding. I grew up in the small town of Naselle, Washington and my ERD is 1/7/2028…
…I am looking for friendships and a relationship if possible. I am trying to find my Mr. or Mrs. Right. I am bisexual so, women are allowed too. I am also looking for financial support as I am completely alone in here. My family all gave up on me because I am now sober, and they’re not willing to come into the life of sobriety. I am a very fun, loveable, kind hearted woman. I am also very blunt…
…My birthday is January 10, 1999 and I am a Capricorn. Saturn is also my planet. If you want the cold hard truth, I will be the first one to tell you it. I don’t sugar coat things, I’m not a baker. I am quite a country girl. Cities give me massive anxiety attacks. I love getting down and dirty through fishing, hunting, and mudding. I love big trucks as well. The bigger the better in my book.
I can be very petite and girly when I want too or need too, but I am also not afraid to get my hands dirty out in the outdoors. I also love to cook and bake and go on old fashioned camping trips with the bare minimums and tents. My goals are to get as much education as possible while I’m in here so I am set to be able to get a good job when I get out of here. I have no kids, but plan on having little mini me’s running around about 2 years after I get out and I want to build a great future with my own family, and a good home.
Conclusion
I am looking to relocate when I get out. Actually, I hope you enjoyed reading this and if you think you’re the man or the woman for me, please don’t be afraid to contact me. However, I am also very open, outgoing, spontaneous, and I wear my heart on my sleeve. I’m looking forward to hearing from you.
Sincer-a Nerton
You may notice that Sincer-a lists two different estimated release dates on her profiles: December of 2027 and January of 2028. I think it’s pretty safe to assume that she will not be getting out during the course of filming Love During Lockup season 2.
To find out if Mark decides to stick it out for Sincer-a, or if he has any luck with his other prison baes, be sure to tune in to Love During Lockup Season 2 premiering Friday, October 21 at 9/8c on WE tv!
