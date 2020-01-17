LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Megan Nash releases single ‘Lemons’ with Avrex, clearly about Michael and Sarah

We previously shared a post about Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup star Megan Nash changing her career on the show to “singer,” including a brief clip of Megan covering the Beyoncé son “Sandcastles.” In our post, we revealed that Megan had signed with Saac Entertainment and added: “Prior to bringing Megan on board, the company’s sole client was a rapper named Avrex. My guess is that we might be seeing a new Avrex track ‘featuring’ Megan soon?”
It turns out our prediction was 100% accurate! Late last week, Avrex released his new single “Lemons” and it features Megan.
Here’s Megan’s Instagram announcement from Thursday:
“Sun down, wind chimes. Break it down, one line a line. Can’t no see me, no flex be kind.” 💕 New single, Lemons by @avrexhiphop feat moi! dropping tonight at midnight!!! Make sure y’all go check it out! #lemons #saacent #firstsingle #lifeafterlockup #wetv
And here’s the song, which includes Megan handling the chorus, as well as a verse about her experience on Love After Lockup:
“If life gives you lemons, make some lemonade out it,” Megan sings in the chorus. “If life gives you pain, make a sad song out it,” she adds.
In her verse, Megan references Michael, Sarah, and fans of the show calling her out on social media. Here’s my attempt at transcribing the lyrics, though there may be a few errors:
Call me names on social media
I gotchu tho
You mad at me because of you
But I ain’t gotchu bro
I still love you tho
Baby if you know you know
I turn nothin’ into somethin’
That’s just how I roll
Loved him after lockup
Yeah I held him down
And Imma make it swelter now
Yeah, it’s time to melt ’em now
They call me homewrecker
Turn me to a hoe checker
Chick, don’t worry ’bout me
Get your home together
He told them lies to me
So we could roam together
Brought me through the coldest weather
Thought I would’ve known ya better
Life gave me lemons
Made some pie about it
Man and I ain’t shy about it
Praise the most high about it
“Lemons (Remix) [Featuring Megan J. Nash]” is available for download on multiple platforms, including Apple Music.
Prior to releasing the single, and after our post about WE tv changing her job to “singer” on the new season, Megan shared another clip of herself singing on Instagram along with a peek at her vocal resume:
Megan’s caption:
Lil snippet!! Y’all ask when I became a singer? Since been. Period. Lol Choir all through high school. Majored in vocal performance at Stephen F. Austin State University (Axe em Jacks!) Performed in Operas, Musical Theatre.. Alla that. I’m a drop an Aria on y’all one of these days lol. 😘😘 #loveafterlockupwetv #lifeafterlockup #wetv #brokenheartedgirl #beyonce #acapella #axemjacks #sfasu #sfa #viral #viralvideos
Before Megan drops an aria I think EVERYONE can agree that she needs to drop her lockup love lemon Michael. She’s pretty much squeezed that lemon dry, amirite?
