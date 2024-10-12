LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Chance Pitt gf’s letter asking to drop DV charge

Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup star Earl Chance Pitt is still facing a felony domestic violence charged in Indiana after he allegedly pushed his girlfriend out of a moving car on August 15.

Chance’s girlfriend Alyssa, who recently revealed she is currently pregnant with Chance’s baby, is trying to convince prosecutors to drop the charges against Chance. She claims in a letter that she wasn’t pushed out of the car but fell out.

Chance Pitt Arrest Allegations

Chance Pitt and Alyssa Moore were traveling from Missouri to Ohio in Tayler George’s Chevy Equinox on August 15. Chance lost some money while gambling at a casino in Missouri, which resulted in the couple arguing in the car.

“This argument continued as they were driving cross country to Alyssa’s mother’s house in Ohio,” reads the criminal complaint, “and finally came to a head while passing through Putnam County, resulting in Earl shoving and pushing her around inside the vehicle, before pushing her out of a moving vehicle, and then fleeing the scene.”

An eyewitness on the scene told police he “witnessed Alyssa being pushed from her vehicle.”

#LoveAfterLockup We now have details on Earl Chance Pitt's felony domestic battery arrest last week from the police report. As you likely guessed, it's pretty bad. Full details: https://t.co/XMoHp873tk — Starcasm (@starcasm) August 20, 2024

From our previous article about Chance’s arrest:

“Alyssa suffered some visible road rash on her right hip and arm, and complained of pain, rating it an 8 out of 10,” the arrest report reveals. “Photos of Alyssa’s injuries were taken after she had been treated and cleaned up by medics.” “Alyssa stated during this encounter she was scared and thought she was going to die.” Chance has several arrests since late last year, but nothing related to domestic violence. It seems he may have Alyssa to thank for that. “According to Alyssa, this is not the first time she has been assaulted by Earl, and [she] admits to lying to prevent Earl from getting into trouble in the past.”

Chance Pitt’s Girlfriend Alyssa’s Letter

Chance Pitt’s girlfriend Alyssa Moore penned a letter to the Putnam County prosecutor for Chance’s case just a few days after the incident.

“I would like to drop the charges pending on Earl Chance Pitt,” Aylssa wrote. “During my statement I was heavily intoxicated and said he pushed me out of the car because of anger and intoxication. But I was threatening/pretending to jump out of the car until I actually fell out.”

Alyssa says “no one was around when I fell out” and she walked across the highway before flagging someone down who offered to help.

“I asked the person to say he saw me get pushed out of the vehicle when he didn’t,” Alyssa wrote.

Despite speaking at length with officers, being treated by medics on the scene, and providing a written statement after the incident, Alyssa claims she was drunk the whole time. It wasn’t until the following day that she was able to remember what actually happened.

I woke up remembering that I was heavily intoxicated and when he refused to let me drive I got mad and angry and started to jump out of the car and wasn’t actually going too until I fell. I understand what happend wasnt okay but what matters the most is that Earl Chance Pitt doesnt get wrongfully accused and charged and that I speak up. Thank you so much and please consider my letter to you.

Court Responds To Alyssa’s Letter(s)

Alyssa’s letter to the court is acknowledged in the docket for Chance Pitt’s criminal case, and the docket entry suggests she may have sent the letter multiple times.

“Court receives exparte letter from victim,” a docket entry on August 23 reveals. “Court reminds alleged victim, again, that it can not and will not communicate, read, respond to any such communication. Court respectfully requests alleged victim to quit attempting to send communication to the court.”

#LoveAfterLockup Chance Pitt's girlfriend Alyssa announces she's pregnant with his baby roughly 6 weeks after he was arrested for allegedly pushing her out of a moving car. It appears she was pregnant at the time. Meanwhile, Tayler has a new boyfriend! https://t.co/vHjjNPLhL3 — Starcasm (@starcasm) September 27, 2024

Chance And Alyssa Back Together?

As you may have guessed from Alyssa’s letter, she and Chance are apparently back together and once again living out their happily ever after.

The two have shared numerous photos and videos together recently on social media. Normally, with a domestic violence charge there is an automatic No Contact Order put in place. It’s unclear if there is one for Chance in regards to Alyssa. If so, his social media posts are putting him at risk of catching yet another charge.

As we mentioned in our article about Alyssa’s pregnancy announcement, she is reportedly due on April 29. The due date would indicate Alyssa likely conceived in early August. If that is the case, it would mean she was pregnant at the time Chance allegedly pushed her out of a moving vehicle. It’s unclear if her being pregnant could result in any additional charges against Chance.

It’s looking less and less likely Chance will be a free man when Alyssa gives birth. In addition to the felony domestic battery charge in Indiana, Chance still has multiple criminal charges pending in Missouri.

Starcasm will continue to monitor all of Chance’s current and future criminal cases and share any major developments.

