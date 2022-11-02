Former Love After Lockup star Maurice Gipson has avoided trouble with the law since his arrest for shoplifting a little more than a year ago. Perhaps his newish boo Mandy finally has him on the straight and narrow? Nope.
Maurice and Mandy were arrested in California last week, and they are both facing numerous charges. According to Los Angeles County jail records, Maurice and Mandy (real name Amanda Orr) were both booked on Sunday, October 23 at roughly 6:35PM. The address listed for the arrest location looks to be a Maurices clothing store. (Seriously.)
The arrest log indicates the two were arrested as part of a grand theft in progress. They were both charged with grand theft, conspiracy, and possession of a prescription drug for personal use.
Grand theft is a “wobbler” crime in California and can be charged as either a misdemeanor or a felony. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department website indicates that both Maurice and Mandy were charged with felonies. It’s my understanding that the conspiracy charge level is equal to the crime that the parties were conspiring to commit, so I am guessing that is a felony as well.
Given Maurice’s extensive criminal history, he could be facing a lot of time if convicted on the felony counts. From Kann California Law Group:
Grand Theft is punishable under California’s “Three Strikes” system. If you’re convicted of the crime, you can serve three years in a state prison for a first offense and pay a fine of $5,000. If you get three “strikes” on your record, you’ll serve a minimum of twenty-five years in a state prison.
Maurice was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and shoplifting. However, the shoplifting charge looks to be from an outstanding warrant, so I assume that means it is tied to Maurice’s shoplifting arrest last year.
Maurice’s total bail amount was $30,000. Mandy’s total bail amount was $20,000. Both Maurice and Mandy posted bail and were released the day after their arrests.
Two other women were also charged along with Maurice and Amanda. They are both facing the same three charges as Mandy. One of the women also caught a charge for possession of drug paraphernalia. The other woman is listed as violating California statute 22810(A)PC, which is possession of tear gas?
Shout out to the dynamic duo of @kikiandkibbitz and @MerryPants on Instagram for breaking the Maurice and Mandy arrests story!
Are Maurice and Jessica divorced?
Maurice and Mandy have made numerous claims that they are married, but those claims look to have been bogus. Jessica has stated that a divorce was in the process, but there isn’t any record of a divorce filing in her county.
Jessica has yet to comment on Maurice’s latest arrest. Some sort of reaction seems inevitable given that Mandy was booked as well. Stay tuned!
