Love After Lockup Skylar has two daughters

Tonight is the Love After Lockup Season 7 finale, but there’s a very important part of a story line for one of the couples that was never brought up on the show. Nathan’s girlfriend Skylar is a mom! With two children!
Skylar has two daughters ages 4 and 7 (8 next month).Despite not being mentioned on the show, Skylar posts about her girls often on social media. Here are some of her posts from Facebook and Instagram:
The father of Skylar’s youngest daughter is Brannon McGee, one of her exes who passed away.
The father of the oldest daughter is still alive. He was released from prison late last year, and released from the halfway house last month.
He was serving a seven-year prison sentence for theft, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, breaking and entering, and a couple more charges. It looks like he received a 4-year sentence plus a 3-year enhancement for use of a firearm.
According to the Ohio Department of Corrections website, he was initially taken into custody in July of 2016. That was a little more than 16 months after his and Skylar’s baby girl was born.
Who has custody of Skylar’s children?
It doesn’t appear as though Skylar has custody of either of her daughters. According to court records, Brannon’s parents (mom and stepdad) filed for custody of her youngest daughter in November of 2020.
In January of 2021, Brannon’s parents were “designated temporary legal custodians of the minor child,” according to court docket entries. “Parenting time between the minor child and the parents shall be at the sole and exclusive discretion of the custodians.”
In May of 2021 it was determined that Skylar “shall be the child support obligor; health insurance; child support and medical support order shall be effective on June 1, 2021.”
Skylar filed an objection on June 9, which was denied on June 11.
Sadly, Brannon passed away in the middle of the custody battle. He died of an overdose on April 15, 2021. He was just 28 years old.
