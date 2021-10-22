WE tv’s Love After Lockup is not only giving viewers insight into the success rate of relationships formed while one partner is in in prison, the show is also shining a light on the effect that being in a romantic relationship upon release has on recidivism.
In our latest installment of Love After Lockup convict updates, we tackle the fourth season of the show, revealing which inmates have landed back behind bars and which ones have remained out of legal trouble.
As mentioned in our previous posts, WE tv breaks down the seasons of Love After Lockup in a very confusing way. We use the more traditional method of going by cast turnover to determine seasons. This post is in regards to the fourth distinct group of inmates and significant others, which WE tv classifies as Season 3.1.
Which Love After Lockup inmates have been arrested again?
Season Four
#LoveAfterLockup #LifeAfterLockup Lindsey Downs is back behind bars in MS. Find out what we know about her latest legal issues. Plus, check out a couple of her infamous modeling photos from a recent issue of #BikiniIncUSA Magazine! 📸👙 #LindseyTeigen https://t.co/XqZiExOnzq
— Starcasm (@starcasm) December 4, 2020
LINDSEY DOWNS
As of the writing of this post, Lindsey is the only convict featured on Love After Lockup Season 4 who is currently behind bars. She is back in federal prison after a probation violation stemming from a couple incidents in June and July of 2020. We spoke with Lindsey after her incarceration for a three-part prison interview, and she shared details about her multiple arrests and eventual return to prison.
Here’s an excerpt:
“A few days after I had moved out, Scott called and made a police report on the damages done to the house,” Lindsey continues. “He claimed I had damaged the desk, laptop, coffee pot, printer, and Xbox. As viewers can attest to after viewing the show, I didn’t touch the printer or Xbox, but Scott had to get the cost of damages up to a specific amount for the charge to be considered a felony.”
Lindsey says that Scott’s felony math ploy worked, and she was later arrested for felony malicious mischief in Desoto County in June. She posted a $500 bond and was released within an hour of being booked.
“Almost a month later, on July 8th, I was arrested again in Alcorn County on the same charge that I was already out on bond for,” Lindsey says. “I was told afterwards it was an invalid warrant and I shouldn’t have been picked up.”
Unfortunately for Lindsey, the “invalid warrant” resulted in additional charges after police found meth and a gun in her car. Well, not actually her car because Lindsey says she was test driving a 2017 BMW at the time.
Lindsey was found in violation of her probation by a Mississippi District Court judge on December 17, 2020 and she was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison. Her other charges of firearm possession, meth possession, and malicious mischief are still pending.
For more from our interview with Lindsey, be sure to check out Part One (details on recent arrests), Part Two (all things Scott) and Part Three (Lindsey updates on her daughter Mylie Grace, her mom, show regrets, and more)!
#LoveAfterLockup UPDATE – We have more info on Dylan Smith's arrest, and it's NOT GOOD. Police found multiple guns and A LOT of different kinds of drugs. Scroll to the bottom of the post for all the latest! https://t.co/I402LvRjzk
— Starcasm (@starcasm) December 16, 2020
DYLAN SMITH
Dylan is currently not incarcerated, but that may change soon. Dylan was arrested on December 10 and was booked into the Cook County Jail on charges of armed habitual criminal (felon in possession of a firearm) and possession of a controlled substance.
“Prosecutors said police found a loaded 9-millimeter handgun, an 8-millimeter handgun with a bullet jammed in the barrel, 40 Ritalin pills, crack, heroin, Adderall, and a bag of pills that are believed to be Xanax,” according to CWBChicago.
Dylan is currently back out of jail. Unfortunately, Cook County, Illinois doesn’t allow online access to criminal records, so I do not have a recent update on his case.
Hide yo kids! Hide yo husband! It looks like #LoveAfterLockup star Destinie Folsom is a free woman again! https://t.co/kL7Q5tF7jv
Think she'll head to Ohio to crash Shawn and Sara's party? 😂😬 #LifeAfterLockup #Tinkerbell
— Starcasm (@starcasm) September 1, 2021
DESTINIE FOLSOM
As featured on Life After Lockup, Destinie went back to prison for a parole violation on November 20. Here is the statement from the Glenn County District Attorney’s Office, which seemed to be gloating about sending the Love After Lockup star back to prison:
PEOPLE V. DESTINIE FOLSOM – (AS SEEN ON LOVE AFTER LOCK UP!)
Defendant was convicted of a felony violation of Penal Code section 4532(b)(1), Escape while serving 2 years for two felony convictions of Penal Code section 530.5, False Impersonation and 1320, Failure to Appear on a Felony Charge. Defendant was sentenced to 16 months prison concurrent to the 427 days remaining on her prison sentence and was remanded to jail today. This case was prosecuted by DA Stewart with assistance from Glenn County Sheriff’s Office Sergeants Holley and Draper.
According to VINELink, Destine was released from custody on August 27, 2021. It’s unclear if she was required to spend time in a halfway house.
#LoveAfterLockup Jessica & Maurice's messy break up continues to play out online. Get a full recap of the latest drama, including Maurice saying he sold drugs in prison and sent money to Jessica?! Plus, Maurice & Mandy's wedding photo?! #MauricesPieces https://t.co/NzIgZf29OF pic.twitter.com/eranUPVb9B
— Starcasm (@starcasm) August 17, 2021
MAURICE GIPSON
Maurice has been a whole mess since his appearance on Love After Lockup. He was arrested in California back in February after it was rumored online that he and his wife, Jessica Gipson had split.
Jessica rushed to Maurice’s defense as she called everybody reporting on his arrest liars and insisted that their relationship was stronger than ever. Jessica would eventually concede that she and Maurice were no longer together after he shared a series of posts with a new woman named Mandy. But this isn’t a post about relationship statuses, it’s about arrests!
Maurice was reportedly in a vehicle that had a gun in it, which triggered a felony firearm possession charge and a parole violation. The firearm possession charge was later dropped, but the parole violation stuck.
Maurice was sentenced to 140 days for the parole violation, and he was soon back out on the streets in California.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department website indicates that Maurice was booked again on June 9 for a misdemeanor charge. He was released on June 15. There is no court case number associated with the booking, and the reason for release is listed as “time served.”
On October 13, Maurice was arrested once again. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Maurice was booked just before 7PM. The department’s site indicates that his bail was set at $20,000 and he was released less than an hour after being booked. Maurice’s booking page does not indicate the charge(s) against him, merely that it is a misdemeanor.
However, the booking page lists a court case number for the arrest. Searching the court case number reveals that Maurice has been charged with violating penal code 495.5, which is shoplifting. Maurice’s next scheduled court date (for now) is December 13.
CHANDA CURLS
Viewers didn’t get to know Chanda very well. She basically left Tyrice behind immediately after being released, and the two never met up again. It’s unfortunate that we didn’t see more of Chanda because then it would be much more exciting to know that she has managed to stay out of trouble since filming for Love After Lockup.
I can find no evidence of Chanda being arrested again. And judging from her social media posts, it appears that she is very focused on staying on the right path. Here is an Instagram selfie shared by Chanda back in August in which she shows off her recent weight loss:
From Chanda:
Well I finally hit my goal weight!!😃 And feeling pretty good about myself and all the accomplishments I’ve made these last 2 years!🤗 I have grown and matured ALOT!😏 Living like a responsible adult is tough at times but is ssssoooooo worth it!!! 💯🖤
#LoveAfterLockup Quaylon isn't the only one in the relationship who has spent some time in front of police booking cameras! Check out Shavel's mug shot photos 👀 https://t.co/dyIO3QOzbY
— Starcasm (@starcasm) August 1, 2020
QUAYLON ADAMS
Just like Chanda, it seems Quaylon has managed to avoid any legal issues since his prison release featured on Love After Lockup. If you wish to keep up with what he’s up to, Quaylon posts A LOT on Instagram! Hop over to @yung_queazy_quea and give him a follow.
Shavel is no stranger to spending a little time behind bars, but she has also managed to avoid any further arrests after filming with WE tv.
KRISTIANNA ROTH
As documented on Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup, Kristianna returned to prison not long after her release. We were the first to break the news about her re-incarceration with our John and Kristianna spoiler post back in July of 2020.
Kristianna was later released again, and there is no indication that she has been arrested since her second WE tv prison release.
To see our arrest update posts on the cast of previous season of Love After Lockup, just click here or use the Twitter links below:
Curious which #LoveAfterLockup convicts have been arrested again, which ones haven't, and which ones are currently incarcerated? We're breaking it all down in a series of posts, starting with Seasons 1 & 2! https://t.co/jQKeo9z1TF
— Starcasm (@starcasm) August 20, 2021
Curious which #LoveAfterLockup Season 3 cast members stayed out of prison and which ones didn't? How about which non-ex-con cast member was arrested 3 times for domestic battery? We've got the answers! #LifeAfterLockup (NOTE: Our "Season 3" not WE tv's) https://t.co/Owqky3vHpK
— Starcasm (@starcasm) September 2, 2021
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com