We have some incredibly sad news for fans of Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup fans. Lizze Kommes’ ex Scott Davey has passed away.
WE tv revealed Scott’s passing at the end of Friday night’s “Love After Lockup: Dating and Inmate” special. They shared a photo of Scott along with the message: “Shortly after the filming of this special, Scott Davey passed away.”
Scott was just 54 years old at the time of his passing. He is the third Love After Lockup cast member to pass away in 2021.
Season 2 star Tracie Wagaman died in July from methamphetamine toxicity. Season 1 inmate Alla Subbotina passed away the following month.
Here is Scott’s obituary, including a photo that looks to be Scott’s high school senior portrait:
Scott Michael Davey, of Oxnard, passed away on November 12, 2021.
Scott Graduated from Oxnard High School in 1985 and became a commercial truck driver and did that for 27 years as well as helped many others earn their commercial License. He had many hobbies and interests especially collecting numerous vintage cars for restoration. Scott was proud to race the BMX circuits alongside his son Adam and compete at the national level numerous times.
Scott will be missed for his inventiveness, adventurous spirit, ability to give old stories new perspectives, his candor, and humor. He was a generous whirlwind of ideas with no money in his pockets. Who else could unclog a shower with a leaf blower?
Survived by his son Adam Davey, daughter Alyssa Cruz, parents John and Mary Davey, siblings; LoRena Davey (John) McDougal, Bill (Sheryl) Davey, Wade (Beverley) Davey, and David (Marc) Davey.
When you see a big right on the road, think of Scott and wave a blessing to his spirit. May the Lord keep him safe. God’s Speed Scott.
