See Khloé Kardashian’s epic The Little Mermaid private viewing party PHOTOS

Khloé Kardashian held an epic private screening of Halle Bailey’s The Little Mermaid for True Thompson, Stormi Webster, and a ton of their celebrity friends’ kids.
See photos from their over the top party here that had Kylie Jenner “crying the whole time…”
The Kardashians
If you’ve been “keeping up with the Kardashians” you know that they will do ANYTHING for their kids. Khloé Kardashian’s latest epic move is no different.
The famous family, who was introduced to us by E! in 2007, is known for their over the top parties celebrating just about anything they can. Many of their soirées are now featured on their Hulu series The Kardashians, which is currently airing season 3.
True Thompson, Stormi Webster, North and Chicago West, and Reign Disick were all present for the latest exclusive event that was geared towards kids… a private viewing of Halle Bailey’s The Little Mermaid.
Khloe Kardashian party planner
Khloé Kardashian rented out a theater at Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas last night for her, Kylie Jenner, their kids, and over 20 more if their most famous friends.
Takeaways weren’t the typical popcorn and a drink like us normies are used to – custom The Little Mermaid products were available for everyone – including stuffed animals, dolls, t-shirts and toys.
The Little Mermaid
Despite all the crazy swag, the crew did seem to take in the movie, giving their positive reviews throughout the film. Kylie Jenner said that she was “crying the entire time,” and Khloé could not stop raving about Melissa McCarthy’s performance as Ursula.
The Good American founder, who is easily the most humble Kardashian, left the sweetest note for the venue afterwards thanking them for everything they did to make her night possible.
Her friend Yris Palmer, wife of professional athlete Troy Daniels, was in attendance with daughter Ayla and also had the sweetest thank you note for Khloé.
We are so jealous of this epic premiere and are available for the next Kardashian Kids party if we receive an invite! The Little Mermaid is currently in theatres.
