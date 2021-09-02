We’re continuing our series of articles documenting which Love After Lockup convicts have managed to stay out of jail, and which ones haven’t. In our previous post we covered the first two seasons of the show, which included a total of ten ex-con cast members. We pick up here with the third season of the show, which introduced six new convicts — eight if you count Amber’s bunkie boo Puppy and Lacey’s bad boy side piece John.
Before I get on to who’s been arrested and who hasn’t, I need to point out that I’ve chosen to break down the Love After Lockup seasons differently than WE tv. Despite the fact that this batch of 28 episodes featured 6 new couples (plus Angela and Tony from Season 1), WE tv classifies the episodes as part of Season 2. (I think they are actually Seasons 2.3 and 2.4.) That labeling system makes no sense whatsoever, so I am referring to these 28 episodes as Season 3.
Which Love After Lockup inmates have been arrested again?
Season Three
SHANE WHITLOW
Shane managed to stay out of legal trouble for two years, but found himself back behind bars in May of this year. According to Virginia court records, Shane is charged with felony animal cruelty from an incident on April 23.
We don’t know many details about what Shane did that resulted in the charge. An alleged family member of Shane’s posted on reddit that the arrest was due to Shane accidentally hurting the family cat Spooky. The family member says Lacey lied to the cops because she wanted to have sex with other men. The case is still active with the next hearing scheduled for September 17.
Less than a month after his animal cruelty arrest, Shane found himself back in jail again — this time charged with misdemeanor domestic violence. Shane was booked on June 3.
I couldn’t find any information about this arrest aside from the charge and the date. There’s no court records of it, just records of Shane’ initial arrest and booking. That makes me think the charge was immediately dropped, but that is pure speculation. If I were to speculate even further, I’m guessing this was all filmed for the new season of Life After Lockup and we will know more soon. (I hope the couple didn’t stage a fight and let Shane get arrested before immediately dropping the charges just for the show.)
Fans may recall that Lacey previously suggested that Shane assaulted her back in January of 2020. She posted a graphic photo of what appeared to be her bruised shoulder on Instagram. “Karma is a b*tch, thanks y’all,” she began her caption for the photo, which was accompanied by another picture that appears to show damaged furniture. “You wished me the BEST!!!!!!!!!! Bet y’all are HAPPY!!! I DESERVE it! Right?”
AMBER EGGERS
After I researched Amber’s background for our initial profile post on her before the season premiere aired, I was really worried that she would be one of the numerous convicts on the show to end up back behind bars not long after being released. But, Amber has managed to avoid any more run-ins with the law resulting in an arrest!
JOSH HYATT
Cheryl’s bank robber beau Josh Hyatt is currently in jail and facing multiple felony charges. He was arrested in Pueblo, Colorado on September 29, 2020. In addition to allegedly being in possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, Josh was also allegedly in possession of a firearm at the time of his arrest. Given that he is a convicted felon, that means a lot more legal trouble for the 33 year old.
Jail records also indicate that Josh violated an order of protection in addition to facing a parole violation. The case is still open and Josh’s next court hearing is scheduled for October 8.
DANIEL VALENTINE
Things seemed to be going extremely well for Daniel after his on-screen split from fiancee Lizzie. He got married in July of last year to a woman who had children from a previous relationship. However, the relationship went south and his wife filed for divorce in February of this year. Nothing happened with the case for months, and there was a notice of proposed dismissal filed in June.
Judging from the couple’s posts on social media in June, they appeared to be working on a reconciliation. However, things soon took a turn for the worse — and so did Daniel. From our post in early July:
On July 3, Daniel was charged with driving under the influence (second offense), open container, marijuana possession, and advertising drug paraphernalia for sale. He was also cited for speeding, so it is likely that was the reason he was initially pulled over.
LAMONDRE FLUKER
I still don’t fully understand why Lamondre and Andrea were cast on the show. His “current release date” was listed as May 18, 2026 at the time of filming, and there was no credible reason to believe he would be getting out in time to film. Making the casting decision even more odd is the fact that it appears as though camera crews only filmed for two or three days, as evidenced by the fact that Andrea got some body paint in one episode and had it for most of the rest of her scenes.
In case you were curious, Lamondre is still in prison.
LAMONDRE’S BOO ANDREA
I should also talk about Andrea given the fact that her arrest record may have been even more extensive than Lamondre’s — albeit for shoplifting and theft as opposed to drug dealing. I just did a quick check and it appears as though Andrea has managed to stay out of jail since her appearance on the show.
ALEX BENTLEY
Glorietta’s karaoke king Alex Bentley has been in all kinds of legal trouble since filming for Love After Lockup, and he is currently in jail in California. The simplest way to handle this would be a timeline:
August, 2019 – Alex was charged with petty theft and possession of a controlled substance. The charges were both misdemeanors, and Alexander would eventually plead no contest to the theft charge. The possession charge was dismissed.
November 4, 2019 – Alexander’s bad night started after he gathered up a firearm, ammunition, heroin, and meth and loaded all of it into his pickup truck with an expired registration before taking a drive. An Elk Grove police officer pulled Alexander over for the expired registration at roughly 9:30PM. He was arrested and charged with 9 felonies.
February 2, 2021 – Alex was observed shoplifting by a loss prevention officer and he was detained. When they did a check on Alex, they found out that he was on probation. It was also revealed that Alex had “previously been served a trespass notice for the location.” A “probation search” of Alex “led to the discovery of burglary tools.” He was charged with larceny.
May 31, 2021 – Alex was booked on an outstanding warrant after failing to appear for a court appearance stemming from the larceny arrest.
July 26, 2021 – Someone called police to report a man “walking around with a firearm.” When police arrived they found Alex as well as a firearm located “near the area” Alex was in. Due to Alex being a felon and on probation, he was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.
Alex is still in custody stemming from his July 26 arrest. His next scheduled court date is September 8.
JOHN SLATER
John’s legal issues since he started filming for Love After Lockup are definitely a bad news/good news situation. The bad news is that John has been booked multiple times since his prison release featured on the show. The good news is that he looks to have stayed out of trouble for more than a year and a half!
August 17, 2019 – John charged with felony drug possession, DWI, possession of drug paraphernalia, and refusing to submit to a blood or breath test.
October 27, 2019 – John arrested for driving while intoxicated.
January 30, 2020 – John booked for a probation violation.
VINCENT GONZALEZ
Vince in the only official non-ex-con main cast member who was later arrested (that I am aware of). After Vince left Amber (and Puppy), he moved to Las Vegas and soon began dating a woman named Jerita. Vince and Jerita’s relationship has been volatile, to say the least. Vince has been arrested on three separate occasions for domestic battery, and Jerita has posted numerous graphic photos and videos of the alleged injuries she says were inflicted by Vince.
August 20, 2020 – Vince charged with domestic battery, but the prosecutor elected not to prosecute.
September 21, 2020 – Vince charged with domestic battery for the second time. He was sentenced on March 2, including a 90-day suspended jail sentence.
June 23, 2021 – Vince charged with domestic battery again after another fight with Jerita. The prosecutor once again elected not to prosecute.
MICHELLE DEATON (aka PUPPY)
Despite being listed as “wanted” for a while by the Georgia Department of Corrections, it doesn’t appear that Puppy has been back behind bars since her prison release featured on the show. However, previews for the current season of Life After Lockup seem to strongly hint that she was booked again? The perp walk shown in the clip is from the midsection down, so it’s impossible to tell for sure who it is.
In conclusion, let me just say CONGRATULATIONS to the ladies of Season 3! Amber and Puppy are the only female ex-cons from the season, and they are also the only ex-cons from the season to actually get out of prison and not be arrested again! And let’s not forget Lamondre’s boo Andrea, who had perhaps the most arrests of anyone from the entire Season 3 cast. She also managed to avoid being booked again. Way to go ladies!
