On the series premiere of Love During Lockup, Haley reveals to her attorney that she is currently dating an inmate named Dalton. She wants the lawyer’s advice, and shares with him a printout of Dalton’s criminal history. The criminal history printout looks to be more than a hundred pages, and Haley’s attorney Buzz is gobsmacked.
If you were wondering whether or not the massive stack of papers was an exaggeration for television, the answer is a resounding “NOPE!” Despite being just 25 years old when he began filming for Love During Lockup, Dalton has an extensive criminal record that could easily take multiple trees worth of paper to print out. I will save the trees and share a digital timeline below.
During his intro clip, Dalton takes responsibility for his own misdeeds. “Growing up, my parents were very well off, very successful, and they definitely tried to teach me right,” Dalton says in a prison interview with producers. “But, I just kind of had to learn by banging my head into the wall.”
Dalton must have the equivalent of a very serious life lesson concussion because he has banged his head into the wall numerous of times since he turned 18. According to Haley on the show, he is currently in prison serving an eight year sentence.
“Dalton has been incarcerated for a year and a half for burglary and evading arrest,” Haley says when introducing her prison bae. “But, he’s also a genius,” Haley continues. “He dropped out of school in eighth grade, immediately took his GED and passed.”
I have no way to verify the GED claim, but I can verify that Dalton is currently serving an eight-year prison sentence for felony burglary of a building and felony evading arrest.
On a side note, I am getting the impression that Dalton’s story will be similar to that of Love After Lockup Season 2 star Matt Frasier. In addition to being a career criminal, Dalton and Matt’s televised stories look to have another similarity.
In the Love During Lockup preview trailer, you can see Haley crying in the arms of another woman as she reveals that she didn’t expect things to turn out like they did. That woman looks to be Dalton’s mom. Love After Lockup fans will recall Caitlin meeting with Matt’s mom on the show prior to his release. Caitlin didn’t seem to know what she was in for either.
Unfortunately, Haley reveals that she has already spent $12,500 on a criminal attorney for Dalton. The money was from an $80,000 settlement she received after being seriously injured in a drunk driving accident.
DALTON ARREST HISTORY AND MUG SHOT TIMELINE
I have compiled a timeline of some of Dalton’s arrests and mug shot photos over the past twelve years. The timeline for the charges is based on information from The Texas Department of Public Safety and various online county arrest records.
DALTON’S ARREST TIMELINE
TIMELINE OF DALTON’S CRIMINAL CHARGES AFTER 2012
1/4/2013
CHARGES: DEADLY CONDUCT (CONVICTED)
SENTENCE: 30 DAYS
3/31/2013
CHARGES: CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE, LOWERED TO THEFT OF PROPERTY BETWEEN $50 AND $500 (CONVICTED)
SENTENCE: 61 DAYS
5/8/2013
CHARGES: POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, LESS THAN 2OZ (CONVICTED)
SENTENCE: 29 DAYS
6/28/2013
CHARGES: CRIMINAL TRESPASS (CONVICTED)
SENTENCE: 53 DAYS
10/27/2013
CHARGES: THEFT OF PROPERTY BETWEEN $50 AND $500 (CONVICTED)
SENTENCE: 27 DAYS
11/20/2013
CHARGES: TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD (NOT CONVICTED)
12/28/2013
CHARGES: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE UNDER 28 GRAM PENALTY GROUP 3 (NOT CONVICTED)
2/17/2014
CHARGES: FORGERY OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT (PLEAD GUILTY, DEFERRED SENTENCING)
SENTENCE: 10 YEARS PROBATION, THEN 3 YEARS CONFINEMENT
3/19/2014
CHARGES: THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1500 WITH 2 OR MORE PRIOR CONVICTIONS, REDUCED TO THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $50 WITH 2 OR MORE PRIOR CONVICTIONS (CONVICTED)
SENTENCE: 150 DAYS
1/29/2016
CHARGES: CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE (CONVICTED), BURGLARY OF A VEHICLE (NOT CONVICTED)
SENTENCE: 12 MONTHS
2/8/2016
CHARGES: UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A FELON (NOT CONVICTED)
2/20/2016
CHARGES: THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $2,500 WITH 2 OR MORE PRIOR CONVICTIONS (CONVICTED)
SENTENCE: 12 MONTHS
2/23/2016
CHARGES: FORGERY OF GOVERNMENT/NATIONAL INSTRUMENT/MONEY/SECURITY (CONVICTED)
SENTENCE: 2 YEARS
11/24/2017
CHARGES: FRAUDULENT USE/POSSESSION OF IDENTIFYING INFO 10-50 ITEMS (CONVICTED), 3 CHARGES OF UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A FELON (CONVICTED)
SENTENCE: 4 YEARS
5/18/2018
CHARGES: THEFT OF PROPERTY BETWEEN $30
11/10/2019
CHARGES: BURGLARY OF BUILDING (CONVICTED), EVADING ARREST OR DETENTION WITH A VEHICLE (CONVICTED)
SENTENCE: 8 YEARS
Meet the cast of @WEtv's new #LoveAfterLockup show #LoveDuringLockup! Includes photos and bios for the 6-ish couples. PLUS, a brand new preview trailer! Premieres Friday, Jan 7 at 9/8c. #LifeAfterLockup https://t.co/RtIlFE1ZEo
— Starcasm (@starcasm) December 4, 2021
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com