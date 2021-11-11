We have a wild and wonderful update for fans of Love After Lockup! Season 3.8bqx (danged WE tv!) couple Jeff and Anissa have apparently broken up, and the reason Jeff posted on Facebook is completely unexpected!
“Yeah I’m just gonna put it out there for the world to know,” Jeff began his post on Monday, before shifting to all caps. “WHILE I WAS AY WORK ANISSA HAS BEEN HAVING A THREESOME WITH NY BROTHER ED AND HIS WIFE.”
(Just to clarify, Jeff isn’t referring to his New York brother. I believe he meant to type “at work” and “my brother.”)
Jeff continued with lower case letters to finish out his update. “Haha ain’t that a b*tch and I gave everything I had for him.” In the comments he added: “Didn’t wanna tell anyone but had to get it off my chest.”
This has to be a joke, right? Clearly it’s just that Jeff got his new teeth, his drones and his Gucci pants and now the Amazon funding has dried up?
“Why would I joke about that,” Jeff assured one commenter wondering if the ménage à trois accusation was real. “If you ever learn anything about me if I ain’t hustling you I have know reason to lie to anyone .. I owe no one nothing and ain’t scared of death so there’s no reason for me to lie.”
Despite Jeff’s lack of fear in regards to his own mortality and having “know” reason to lie, numerous commenters continued to express their disbelief. “On My MOTHERS SOUL,” Jeff assured them, “AND THATS ALL IM SAYING.”
However, that wasn’t all Jeff was saying as he continued to interact in the comments — including his thoughts on Anissa and her on-screen besty boy Kyle:
COMMENT: I’m sorry jeff
JEFF: I’m happy as I ever been .. trust and believe, that’s the only out without all the drama lol.
COMMENT: Haha it was like a get outta jail free card ����.
JEFF: Been knowing he was a snake.
JEFF: I’m built for this game.
COMMENT: It still hurts I’m sure.
JEFF: That’s what I do.
COMMENT: Was Anissa also getting d!¢k’d by her BFF Kyle?
JEFF: Lol you know she was, I don’t know for sure but I’d bet my life she was lol.
COMMENT: Ray Charles could see she was getting the d!*k from Kyle!
JEFF: Facts lol.
COMMENT: How in the hell did she find two more people that wanted to sleep with her old ass??? That’s some dirty hoe ��! File for divorce and reason being her infidelity then take half of everything she has plus you’ll walk with anything in your name! Beat a hoe at her own game homie!
JEFF: I ain’t marry that dust bucket lol wtf.
COMMENT: You should have known better.. I can’t believe you took them to Tennessee.
JEFF: Everything happens for a reason cuz but your exactly right .. but best believe Bo gonna step out very soon with a major up grade in all areas of this situation.. they can never out shine me joe joe .. what I tell you years ago bro we gonna always be the ones to left standing.
Jeff hits on co-star Rachel
After making the accusations against Anissa, Jeff has been on a bit of a tear on Facebook — including some obvious woo pitching in the direction of his Love After Lockup co-star, Rachel! Here is is declaration of admiration from Wednesday:
Rachel Marie YOUR A BEAUTIFUL YOUNG LADY AND I JUST WANNA SAY THANK YOU FOR BEING A FRIEND LIKE YOU HAVE ..YOU BEEN THROUGH ALOT JUST LIKE EVERYBODY ELSE BUT FOR SOME REASON NOT MANY COME OUT WITH A BEAUTIFUL SMILE ON THAT CUTE LIL FACE LIKE YOU..YOUR AWESOME AND SHOULD BE LOVED. AND TREATED JUST THE SAME ..
Rachel was her kind and considerate self with her response. “Thank you Jeff Wombles ☺️♥️”
Jeff upped his Wombles woo game with his response. “You welcome pretty gitl [sic].”
Photos of Jeff’s brother Ed and his wife
Prior to discovering that Anissa was holding an x-rated Wombles family reunion behind his back, Jeff shared a photo of himself and his brother Ed with some kind words. Here’s the photo, which features Jeff and Ed riding together in a pickup truck:
“Me and my big brother .. god bless me by putting him in my life for sure .. love ya ED WEIRDO,” Jeff captioned the image, posted on October 20.
In the comments, Jeff seemed to reveal that he quit filming Life After Lockup just before learning about the treachorus Tennessee triangle. At least I think that’s what he’s saying. “I gave the show up and moved from my house to a room cause they didn’t want them there and after I moved three days after they tell me lol.”
Another commenter asked to see a photo of Ed’s wife, and Jeff obliged:
“That would be her,” Jeff wrote.
Jeff Wombles inspirational messages
I will conclude his post with a couple of Jeff’s inspirational Facebook posts after he revealed Anissa’s alleged infidelity.
DONT BE HATING , STEP YOUR GAME UP.. HATING MAKE YOU LOOK BAD CUZ…. JUST SAYING
Why some lame ass dudes be tryna clown on a lady that they know without adoubt is out they league and just because they ain’t got what it’s gonna take to catch her attention , they go and tryna clown.. you cats are some sucka ass dudes bro
Sounds like the menfolk of Kentucky and Tennessee need to hide they kids and hide they wives! Jeff the gigolo is on the loose!
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com