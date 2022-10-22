We’ve got a brand new season of Love During Lockup and a brand new Starcasm inmate chart letting you know which inmates have been released from prison, which inmates are still in prison, and which inmates were released and are back in!
As you might expect given the fact that the show premieres tonight, we don’t have a lot of updates. However, there is one inmate featured this season who has been released. Michael Persaud (aka Montana Millz) was released to parole on October 7!
Below is every inmate (so far) from the current season. I’ve tracked down all of them
but Chelsea’s boo Mike, and they are all (minus Montana Millz) listed as still being in custody at the time of this post.
As with all of our Lockup inmate charts, we will continue to update this post with new information and a new chart any time we have an update on the incarceration status of the cast members. Just bookmark the page and pop back in any time you’re curious! As an example, you can check out our Love During Lockup Season 1 chart.
Here are all of the inmates featured on Love During Lockup Season 2 with their incarceration status, state, and projected release date (if available). I’ve arranged them in alphabetical order by first name.
Love During Lockup inmates
DAURI (Emily)
Dauri is still in custody at Bayside State Prison in New Jersey. The NJ Department of Corrections website states Dauri was admitted in March of 2017. His current “max release date” is December 13, 2024. Dauri’s parole eligibility date is listed as December 5, 2024, which is only 8 days sooner.
DUSTIN (Jessica)
Dustin is currently in custody at Cross City Correctional Institution in Florida. His initial receipt date is January 12, 2022 and his current release date is listed as December 14, 2022. Those dates are a bit confusing because Dustin was recently found guilty of a felony while he was incarcerated. I hope to share more information about that soon!
HOTTIE / JULIAN (Tai)
Hottie is still locked up in federal prison with a release date of June 22, 2028. We’ve got some additional details on Hottie’s arrest in our Love During Lockup Season 1 Inmate Chart post linked above.
LOUIE (Melissa)
Louie is still serving his 20-YEAR SENTENCE (!!!) for armed robbery and is currently in custody at the Phillips Transitional Center in Georgia. From the facility’s website: “The Phillips Transitional Center is a minimum-security facility for adult male felons who are nearing the end of their sentence with the Georgia Department of Corrections…The mission of the center is to help the residents make a successful transition back to society by providing both social and employment skills.”
The “max possible release date” for Louie is November 29, 2022.
MICHAEL (Justine)
As mentioned above, Michael (aka Montana Millz) is currently on parole after being released from a Pennsylvania prison on October 7. I do not know if he is currently living in a halfway house or with his new bride, Justine. I am guessing that the duo rushed their wedding so that she would officially be his wife upon release, which would allow him to live with her? That is purely speculation though. We’ll have to watch the show to find out more!
MIKE / MIKEY (Chelsea)
Mike is currently incarcerated at the Roederer Correctional Complex in Kentucky. The Kentucky Department of Corrections lists Mike’s “institution start date” as August 12, 2019. His parole eligibility date is February 1, 2023 and his “good time release date” is October 27, 2029. The site lists Mike’s “maximum expiration of sentence date” as March 9, 2035.
The DOC site lists Mike’s conviction information which includes identity theft, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief, tampering with evidence, and jumping bail. He received five years each for four of the charges, and one year for the bail jumping. The identity theft was sentenced at a different date, so it appears that Mike’s other four sentences were consecutive? That would total 16 years.
SINCER-A (Mark)
Sincer-a (yes, that is her legal first name) is still in custody in Washington. I have been unable to find a projected release date for her, but Sincer-a was sentenced to 130 months in May of 2018. Without taking parole into account, that would mean she should be released in March of 2029. If you’re curious what Sincer-a did to merit such a hefty sentence, you can read all about her charges here.
I should note that Mark is being billed as a serial inmate dater, similar to his co-star Tai and Season 1’s only male non-inmate, Max. If Mark winds up dating another inmate(s) this season who is featured prominently on the show, I will update this post to include her. (Or him?)
Be sure to follow along with all the incarceratorial relationship drama this season with new episodes of Love During Lockup airing Friday nights at 9/8 c on WE tv!
