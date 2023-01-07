LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Indie’s ex Harry Velez arrested for multiple felonies

Love During Lockup and Love After Lockup star Harry Velez is back in jail in Ohio after being pepper sprayed and tasered by police during an altercation! Indie’s ex was booked on seven criminal charges, including felonious assault and illegal possession of a firearm.
News of Harry’s arrest in connection to Love After Lockup was first shared by @MerryPants on Instagram after a friend of Harry’s reached out to let her know. If you’re a fan of the shows in the Love After Lockup franchise and you like to laugh at memes and keep up with all the off-screen drama, then you should definitely be following @MerryPants!
The incident resulting in Harry’s arrest happened in downtown Norwalk, Ohio at 4:30 AM on January 4. According to Norwalk Reflector, Harry was observed “driving erratically, driving left of center and speeding.”
Police pulled Harry over on East Main Street in front of the Huron County Prosecutor’s Office. From Norwalk Reflector:
The driver was initially hunched forward and believed to be reaching for something on the floor in front of him. He suggested he should go back to the residence he had just left in order to avoid paperwork for the officers. He was ordered out of the vehicle several times, before attempting to roll up his window. Officers were able to open the door and a physical confrontation ensued.
Harry reportedly attempted to drive away at one point, and he managed to go “about 50 feet with an officer still holding onto him.” One of the only positive things for Harry is that there were reportedly no injuries sustained by any of the officers involved.
Harry was booked in Huron County jail at 6:32 AM on January 4. His total bond amount appears to be $220,000. Here are the list of initial charges and the corresponding bond amounts for each:
Felonious Assault
1st degree felony – $100,000 bond
Failure To Comply With Police Order Or Signal
3rd degree felony – $50,000 bond
Having Weapon While Under Disability
(Illegal Firearm Possession)
3rd degree felony – $50,000 bond
Improperly Handling Firearm In A Motor Vehicle
4th degree felony – $10,000 bond
Obstruction Of Official Business
5th degree felony – $10,000 bond
Using Weapons While Intoxicated
(Charge dropped)
Receiving Stolen Property
(Charge dropped)
At the time of this post, Harry is still listed as being in custody of the Huron County Jail. Court records indicate that he has a preliminary hearing on January 11.
Unless the traffic stop was somehow illegal, it appears as though Harry will be heading back to prison for quite a while. The incident and resulting charges are bad, and they are made worse by Harry’s criminal history — which includes kidnapping and aggravated robbery convictions
#LoveDuringLockup Get the disturbing details on inmate Harry's kidnapping and robbery arrest. (Single mom Indie is prepared to move from Maryland to Ohio with her young daughter to be closer to Harry prior to his prison release.) https://t.co/2m3YDf4hN0 pic.twitter.com/sjvnYXUqgI
— Starcasm (@starcasm) January 7, 2022
Indie hasn’t posted about Harry’s arrest on social media. However, she did share an Instagram story on Friday with message: “Even if you can’t relate to a certain situation, at least show some compassion.”
Harry is the fourth inmate from Love During Lockup Season 1 to be arrested again after being released. The only two inmates that haven’t been arrested again are still waiting to be released. Click here for our updated chart showing the current incarceration statuses of all the Love During Lockup Season 1 inmates!
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com