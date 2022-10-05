This season on Life After Lockup, viewers watched as it seemed like Kevin Hale had some type of hold over both Tiffany Bolton and especially Kayla Miller. Kayla and Tiffany are beefing on our TV screens over Kevin’s meat, but is the beef for real? Currently it seems like Tiffany has finally broken free from the Kevin spell, posting pictures on social media with her new boyfriend — who looks a lot like Kurtis King, the guy Kevin knocked out.
Now it seems Kayla is putting herself and Kevin out there for another possible reality show. Kayla posted to her Instagram story that she submitted an application for “LH Couples Casting:”
A few hours later, she posted to her story that she received a reply from a producer asking if she could give her a call. Does this mean we may see Kayla and Kevin on another TV show on our screens soon?
A casting call advertisement for the show states: “From the creators from MTV’s Are You The One? a new relationship TV show, filming in tropical paradise is now casting couples nationwide!.” Will we soon be witnessing Kayla and Kevin strolling hand in hand down a romantic beach in matching swimsuit ensembles?
Whatever the case may be with their future TV plans, stay tuned for all of the continuing current drama with Kevin, Kayla and Tiffany on Life After Lockup on Friday nights at 9/8c on WE tv.
