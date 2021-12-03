In our latest installment of Love After Lockup inmate recidivism updates, we tackle the ex- (and current) cons of the most recent season, including Nicolle, Josh, Ray, Jeff, Lisa and Doug! Oh, and Tia too!
As with every one of our inmate update posts, I should start off by pointing out that we break down the Love After Lockup seasons a little differently than WE tv. For some reason, the network sometimes lumps together completely different casts under the same season number with decimal places to differentiate. They even include Life After Lockup into their decimal system, further confusing things for fans and DVRs.
This post covers WE tv Season 3.5 (I think), but we simply refer to it as Love After Lockup Season 5 given that it is the fifth distinctive groups of convicts. Here are the links to our previous recidivism charts for the other seasons. I think fans will clearly see that our method of breaking down the seasons makes much more sense:
Love After Lockup Season 1 updates for inmates Garrett, Lizzie, Tony, Lamar Dominic and Alla. Also includes Love After Lockup Season 2 updates for inmates Michael, Brittany (Marcelino), Matt and Tracie. (Oh, and Clint too.)
Love After Lockup Season 3 updates for inmates Shane, Amber, Josh, Daniel, Lamondre and Alex. Post includes arrest updates for John, Vincent and Puppy.
Love After Lockup Season 4 updates for inmates Lindsey, Dylan, Destinie, Maurice, Chanda, Quaylon and Kristianna.
Which Love After Lockup inmates have been arrested again?
Season Five
NICOLLE BRADLEY
Nicolle has surprised many viewers by not only staying out of jail, but also staying off of OnlyFans! In case you somehow missed it, Nicolle was actually an adult cam girl who recorded numerous p0rn videos with her Life After Lockup co-star Lacey Whitlow (aka Kaci Kash) prior to her arrest.
Nicolle isn’t the only one in her segments that has remained out of trouble. We broke the news that Nicolle married her prison bae Tia in a ceremony waaaaaaaaaay back in April. Soon after that post, we shared details on Tia’s criminal past, which is much more extensive than most of the inmates on the show!
I have not found any evidence of Tia being arrested again. Given Tia and Nicolle’s past, it’s quite impressive that the two have stayed out of legal trouble! Let’s hope they are able to keep it up.
The new season of #LoveAfterLockup premieres tonight and we've got a HUGE #spoiler for corrections officer Courtney and her prison boo Josh! https://t.co/by9lEbVvcV pic.twitter.com/k3FCluJS26
— Starcasm (@starcasm) June 18, 2021
JOSH HOWARD
Josh and Courtney’s relationship went really bad, really fast. But, viewers didn’t see just how bad it got. As we exclusively revealed, Josh was arrested for domestic violence on December 10, 2020. From our previous post:
The incident clearly involved Courtney as the court issued a no contact order preventing Josh from having any contact with Courtney.
Josh posted his $2,000 bond and later pleaded guilty to an amended misdemeanor domestic violence charge on December 22. He was ordered to pay $250 in fines and costs and was sentenced to 30 days in jail. He was credited with one day served, and the other 29 days were suspended. The court documents state: “No probation in this case. Defendant is under supervision by the adult parole authority.”
I believe that is Josh’s only time behind bars since his prison release featured on the show. Courtney has also managed to stay out of jail. Viewers will recall that she has a criminal past as well. Courtney pleaded guilty to a fourth-degree felony after altering prison records. She was working as a corrections officer and was visiting Josh while he was still an inmate.
New #LoveAfterLockup convict Ray was part of a multi-state #Walgreens burglary ring back before stealing from Walgreens was a trending topic! Get all the details on Ray's arrests, and see his rather unfortunate choice of mug shot attire. #ChampionsHustle https://t.co/jzHXbBUymi pic.twitter.com/fe1dXQQNdd
— Starcasm (@starcasm) June 15, 2021
RAY FORD
I’m guessing Ray had a lot of viewers betting against him this season. He seemed to be involved with a pretty bad crowd, and that MASSIVE restitution from his string of pharmacy robberies has to be incredibly demotivating.
However, Ray has emerged as one of the series’ biggest success stories! He’s gotten himself a solid job, and he’s willing to work long hours. He’s also been posting about trying to better his position via a commercial driver’s license.
Brittany may have her fair share of detractors, but most would have to agree that at least she isn’t a negative influence on Ray in terms of him staying out of legal trouble. I’m really pulling for Ray and sincerely hope he’s able to hold onto that green check mark for the rest of his days.
#LoveAfterLockup Jeff is back in jail just days after claiming that Anissa cheated on him with his brother and sister-in-law. (I swear this show has the CRAZIEST headlines!) #OrangeIsTheNewGucci #LockupAfterLoveAfterLockup https://t.co/btdbcrmxHh pic.twitter.com/EGhJFhUARf
— Starcasm (@starcasm) November 19, 2021
JEFF WOMBLES
Jeff and Anissa have reportedly split, and of course the break up WAS NOT PRETTY. Jeff is currently back behind bars in Tennessee. The details on his charges are still unclear at this time.
However, someone with access to Jeff’s Facebook page shared an update, which included an alleged message from Jeff. “Hey Everyone! I am messaging for Jeff,” the post begins. “Apparently jealous people like to be snitches, so Jeff has been incarcerated. No new charges but things have to be worked out.”
It’s assumed that the jealous snitch is Anissa.
LISA MCGRAW
Lisa may be the Love After Lockup Season 5 cast member with the most extensive criminal record. But, it seems being on a popular reality show (and living with a wealthy older man for a while) has been a positive influence on her. I do not believe Lisa has been arrested since her infamous short-haired prison release featured on the show. I would need to verify this, but I’m guessing this is the longest stretch that she has managed to go without an arrest in a VERY long time!
Exclusive details on the felony torture, unlawful imprisonment and assault with a dangerous weapon charges recently filed against #LoveAfterLockup star Douglas Howard. [WARNING: The details are quite graphic and disturbing.] https://t.co/wfcu8CyCSD pic.twitter.com/0F0dM3DMdr
— Starcasm (@starcasm) November 18, 2021
DOUG HOWARD
That red “x” with a box around it is going to be over Doug’s mug shot for a while. After he broke up with Rachel, Doug returned to his old hometown of Kalamazoo — and his old ways.
Doug was arrested in August as part of a Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team (KVET) “methamphetamine distribution, illegal firearms, and stolen vehicle investigation.” Doug attempted to flee from police before being apprehended. He was charged with six felonies, including assaulting a police officer, possession of stolen property, and conducting a criminal enterprise.
While incarcerated, Doug picked up three additional felony charges of torture, unlawful imprisonment, and assault with a dangerous weapon. The charges stem from a disturbing alleged incident involving a man that Doug suspected of stealing his truck. You can click here for the graphic details on the allegations.
Doug is now facing a total of 11 felony charges. He has an extensive criminal record, and it appears that his sting operation arrest was courtesy of some very thorough investigative work by police. In other words, Doug is going to be in prison for a long, long time.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com