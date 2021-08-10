We have some incredibly sad news to report for fans of Love After Lockup as Season 1 star Alla Subbotina has died at the age of 31. Alla’s mother, Yelena, revealed the tragic news on Facebook this weekend:
Sadly, addiction won today. My beloved daughter, Alla passed away earlier today. I’m beyond sadden by this and hoping she is in a better place. Addiction is an ugly disease and my daughter had been battling addiction for many years. Rest In Peace my forever daughter. We love you Allochka and always will remember you Forever.
Yelena added “you will live forever in our hearts” in Russian.
Yelena’s post was on Saturday, August 7.
Alla’s father, Dmitriy, shared funeral and memorial service details late last night:
Family and friends of Yelena Subbotin and Dmitriy Subbotin are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service for Alla Subbotina, which will be held on Thursday, August 12th, 2021 at:
Schramka Funeral Home:
423 N Main St, Thiensville, WI 53092
Please join us for a memorial service to celebrate the life of Alla Subbotin.
From 11:00am-12:00pm: Family only
From 12:00pm-1:00pm: Friends and Public
From 1:00pm -2:00pm: Memorial service
A graveside service will be held immediately after the ceremony at:
Resurrection Cemetery
9400 W Donges Bay Rd, Mequon, WI 53097.
Following this service, please join us in final farewells to a wonderful soul, who will be greatly missed at:
Ivy Court party room
1435 Greenbrier Ln, Mequon, WI 53092
We just posted last week about Alla’s recent release from prison. We are incredibly saddened by this news, and our thoughts are with Alla’s family and all of those close to her. Rest in peace Alla.
News of Alla’s passing comes less than six weeks after Love After Lockup Season 2 star Tracie Wagaman passed away on July 1.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com