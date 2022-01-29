WE tv recently debuted their new reality series Love During Lockup featuring people in relationships with incarcerated inmates. Given the concept of the show, I assumed that most all of the prisoners would not be getting out soon. However, it turns out that quite a few of the inmates featured have either gotten out already, or are scheduled to get out soon!
I’ve put together a chart (above) with all of the inmates featured on the show indicating whether or not they have been released. Just like our Love After Lockup charts, they will also show if any of the inmates have been arrested again after their release. (So far so good on that count!)
In addition to the chart, I will include some ***SPOILER ALERT*** notes about each of the inmates below. If anything changes with the incarceration status of the cast members, I will update the chart with an explanation added below.
Love During Lockup Inmates
Dalton
Given Dalton’s INCREDIBLY extensive criminal record, I assumed (like Haley’s civil attorney) that he would not be getting out any time soon. However, Dalton had his second parole hearing earlier this month and he was approved!
According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Dalton’s parole was “approved with completion of a program prior to release” on January 12, 2022. It does not state what the program is that Dalton is required to complete. Currently, he is still listed as being in custody at the Billy Moore Correctional Center in Overton, Texas.
Harry
According to the Ohio Department of Corrections, Harry was released into Adult Parole Authority supervision. It’s unclear exactly when he was released. As recently as a few days ago, Harry’s sister confirmed that he was still out.
Potential spoiler: Prior to his incarceration, Harry shared multiple photos holding an infant girl on Instagram. “Me And Ava all I ever needed 💯😘🔥®💹👊” he captioned one photo holding the little girl in August of 2017. It seems to suggest that Ava is Harry’s daughter, but I have not been able to confirm that.
Talsey
As we previously reported, Talsey is definitely out of prison — like waaaaaay out! He was released more than a year and a half ago in May of 2020.
HUGE spoiler: Talsey is currently engaged, but not to Santiba. He officially proposed to his Georgia peach Kayla late last year. Kayla and Talsey have been together pretty much since his release. They reportedly met for the first time while he was in a halfway house. They’ve been together ever since, and they seem quite happy together.
Tara
As Max found out on the most recent episode of Love During Lockup, his #hotfelon bae Tara Medlock has been released.
Tara revealed in a recent interview that she got out of prison in August. She also revealed in that interview that she was never really in any sort of romantic relationship with Max. Click the link for all of Tara’s tea!
Chris
Before we get to Chris’s current incarceration status, I thought I would provide a little information about his civil lawsuit.
Gabby mentions on the show that Chris received $150,000 as part of a class action lawsuit settlement. She said the same thing to the New York Post in an article that came out just before the series premiere.
“[Gabby] explained that the cash, which is sent in installments through Chris’s lawyer, comes from a $150,000 settlement her beau made with prison authorities after allegedly being beaten by guards on Riker’s [sic] Island,” the site reported.
According to the lawsuit, Chris was assaulted in June of 2016 while being held at the Brooklyn Detention Complex. However, the lawsuit claims that Chris was jumped by other inmates after he refused to give up his commissary money. The correctional officers were sued for not assisting Chris while he was being attacked, and also for not segregating gang members in the facility.
The lawsuit introduces numerous other instances of inmates being injured while incarcerated, but it doesn’t appear to be a class action lawsuit. I could find no settlement amount, and the last docket entry is a mediation notification from the court in December of 2020. I assume that the case was settled out of court?
As far as Chris’s incarceration status, he is currently housed at the federal prison in Allenwood, Pennsylvania. His release date is listed as June 24, 2022.
It appears that Chris was in the New York State prison system prior to the federal prison. His release date according to the New York Department of Corrections was April 9, 2021.
Spoiler: Chris looks to have two kids — a boy and a girl! Let’s hope they’re getting some of that settlement money too!
Potential spoiler: Both Gabrielle and Chris’s Facebook pages indicate that they are married. I cannot confirm that they have legally tied the knot.
Hottie aka Rio (real name Julian)
Tai’s rapper boo Hottie has a lot of aliases, but his real name is Julian. In January of 2021, Julian pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute and distribution of heroin and Fentanyl. He was sentenced to 130 months in prison, followed by a supervised release for a term of 3 years.
Julian was initially charged in July of 2018 and sentenced in December of 2021. I assume he was incarcerated during that time and will be credited with time served.
Julian is listed on the Federal Bureau of Prison website, but it states that he is not in custody. Given that his sentencing was just last month, it would make sense that he hasn’t been transferred yet. That is purely speculation however.
As mentioned above, I will try to continue updating this post as the incarcerations statuses of the inmates change. Stay tuned1
