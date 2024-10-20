LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Arthur says Hope shot herself, he’s not a colorist

Love After Lockup‘s Arthur Henderson shared an audio message on Instagram recorded from Dallas County Jail, where he is currently in custody facing multiple felony charges.

Arthur’s message was in response to the incident with Hope in May that resulted in Hope being hospitalized with 3 gunshot wounds. The shooting happened after an altercation with Arthur at Hope’s apartment, and she told police that Arthur was the one who shot her.

Below is an excerpt from the police report, which reveals that Hope changed her story a bit before claiming Arthur was the one who shot her:

As a result of Hope’s claim, one of Arthur’s initial charges was a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. That charge was later dismissed, and Arthur’s mom, Vonnetta, stated it was because Hope had lied about Arthur shooting her and she had actually shot herself.

Arthur Jail Phone Call

“Hope shot her f***ing self,” Arthur says in an audio clip posted to Instagram on Saturday.

“The bullet went in, came out, went in, and came out again, from what she’s telling me,” Arthur adds. “Nobody shot this girl three times, so my mom’s not lying.”

“Why did the DA reject the case if it was true?” he asks. “You can ask Hope herself, bro!”

Is Arthur A Colorist?

Arthur recently came under fire online after he posted that he planned to launch an OnlyFans account and he was looking for female collaborators. “Preferably Latinas & light skin black women,” Arthur clarified.

Below is a tweet with Arthur’s posts:

#LoveAfterLockup Arthur says he's facing 25 years to life in prison, then seemingly confesses "I buy guns." 🤦🏻‍♀️ He also announces plans to launch an OnlyFans and is looking for (not darkskin) ladies to partner with. Oh, and he's currently trying to get his own reality show. pic.twitter.com/KX0x0iMzcL — All Things Lockup (@allthingslockup) October 17, 2024

Arthur addressed the backlash from his posts in his audio recording.

“As far as me being a colorist, let me just clear that up,” Arthur says. “The first girl I fell in love with in Texas was a chocolate with a sexy chocolate little thang. I’m trying to get clearance right now to post her pictures so y’all can get off me.”

Arthur explains that he loved her but they never dated, and the reason he didn’t want dark skin women to apply was because he wasn’t familiar with dating them.

Below is Arthur’s full audio post, but be forewarned that it does contain foul language:

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com









