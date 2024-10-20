|

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Arthur says Hope shot herself, he’s not a colorist

ByAsa Hawks

Love After Lockup Hope shot 3 times before Arthur's arrest in May

Love After Lockup‘s Arthur Henderson shared an audio message on Instagram recorded from Dallas County Jail, where he is currently in custody facing multiple felony charges.

Arthur’s message was in response to the incident with Hope in May that resulted in Hope being hospitalized with 3 gunshot wounds. The shooting happened after an altercation with Arthur at Hope’s apartment, and she told police that Arthur was the one who shot her.

Below is an excerpt from the police report, which reveals that Hope changed her story a bit before claiming Arthur was the one who shot her:

Love After Lockup Arthur police report after Hope shot 3 times

As a result of Hope’s claim, one of Arthur’s initial charges was a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. That charge was later dismissed, and Arthur’s mom, Vonnetta, stated it was because Hope had lied about Arthur shooting her and she had actually shot herself.

Arthur Jail Phone Call

“Hope shot her f***ing self,” Arthur says in an audio clip posted to Instagram on Saturday.

“The bullet went in, came out, went in, and came out again, from what she’s telling me,” Arthur adds. “Nobody shot this girl three times, so my mom’s not lying.”

“Why did the DA reject the case if it was true?” he asks. “You can ask Hope herself, bro!”

Is Arthur A Colorist?

Arthur recently came under fire online after he posted that he planned to launch an OnlyFans account and he was looking for female collaborators. “Preferably Latinas & light skin black women,” Arthur clarified.

Below is a tweet with Arthur’s posts:

Arthur addressed the backlash from his posts in his audio recording.

“As far as me being a colorist, let me just clear that up,” Arthur says. “The first girl I fell in love with in Texas was a chocolate with a sexy chocolate little thang. I’m trying to get clearance right now to post her pictures so y’all can get off me.”

Arthur explains that he loved her but they never dated, and the reason he didn’t want dark skin women to apply was because he wasn’t familiar with dating them.

Below is Arthur’s full audio post, but be forewarned that it does contain foul language:

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com


web analytics


Similar Posts

Love After Lockup Chance arrested again
| |

LIFE AFTER LOCKUP Chance Pitt arrested for stealing woman’s car & credit card

ByAsa Hawks

Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup star Earl Chance Pitt has been arrested for the third time this month. Unfortunately for Chance, this time it was for a felony charge that he seemingly admitted to while being interviewed by police. In case you missed it, Chance was booked for DWI on December 8. Nine…

Love After Lockup Clint's goddess Tracie Brady arrested for DWI in Texas
| |

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Tracie Brady arrested for DWI in Texas

ByAsa Hawks

Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup star Tracie Brady’s roller coaster life continues. Just a couple weeks after winning more than $15,000 playing slots at a New Mexico casino, Tracie is back in jail in Texas. According to jail records, Tracie is currently being held at the Midland County Jail in Midland, Texas after being…

Love After Lockup Matt Frasier teeth
|

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Matt Frasier sentenced to 37+ years in prison on 8 charges

ByAsa Hawks

Troubled Love After Lockup Season 2 star Matthew Frasier is back behind bars, and will be there for quite a while. After a string of arrests over the past two years, Matt finally had his day in court on Monday, February 8. I assume Matt worked out a plea deal, which resulted in at least…

Love After Lockup Mary drug jacket

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Mary explains the drug jacket conjugal visit fiasco

ByAsa Hawks

WE tv’s addictive new reality series Love After Lockup concludes its inaugural run this Friday night, but before the cast says “Bye” (for now), Mary wants to clear up that whole “drug jacket” conjugal visit fiasco that prevented her shift from Love After Lockup to Sweet Love During Lockup. (Seriously, what other reality television show…

Love After Lockup Lacey's fiance John arrested again for DWI
|

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Lacey’s fiance John arrested yet again, Shane gloats on Instagram

ByAsa Hawks

Love After Lockup cam girl Lacey is having a hard time deciding between her two convicted felon fiances John and Shane this season. But, as it turns out, her decision would have been made for her if she had just waited. According to jail records, John was arrested earlier today in Virginia for Driving While…