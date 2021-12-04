We’ve got more details on the new WE tv Love After Lockup spin-off series Love During Lockup. In addition to a new preview trailer, we have photos and bios for the cast — and a premiere date!
“WE tv announced today that Love During Lockup, the newest and third installment of the Love After Lockup/Life After Lockup franchise, premieres Friday, January 7 at 9 PM ET,” the network’s press release reads. “New episodes become available on popular AMC streaming service ALLBLK, every Tuesday following their premiere on WE tv.”
Here’s the description for the premiere season, followed by the brand new preview trailer:
“Love During Lockup” follows even more riveting firsts through the early stages of love, with plenty of romance, suspicion, and investigation, all long before a scheduled prison release. Every non-con has a unique strategy for finding love behind bars – whether they only seek drug offenders who are believed to be nonviolent, or a prison bae pushing a wrongful conviction. Other lonely civilians are simply on the hunt for their very own ‘hot felon,’ with the model mugshot to prove it.
Voracious viewers of the franchise are in for more drama, more mystery, scams, catfishing, and more crazy reveals than ever before. ‘Love During Lockup’ will document the fascinating drama that unfolds when ordinary people first decide to pursue relationships with prison inmates, and an early dating period filled with a very specific set of unique challenges.
The explosive supertease released today introduces four new couples, as well as two singletons who just can’t keep themselves (and their bank accounts!) away from potential paramours in the clink. Further info on each story below.
As it mentions in the quote above, two of the non-inmate cast members are serial inmate daters. Those two cast members are Max and Tai. We have mug shots of six inmates, but we only have five inmate names. So, I paired up the unnamed female convict with Max.
LOVE DURING LOCKUP CAST NAMES, PHOTOS & BIOS
Haley & Dalton
Haley and Dalton are both from Texas and met prior to Dalton’s incarceration. It’s unclear if they were romantically involved before Dalton was booked, or for how long, but Haley is looking to get engaged as soon as Dalton is free again.
In hopes of getting Dalton out sooner, Cruella-haired Haley has been paying for his legal fees with a settlement she received after a car accident. Paying for her inmate beau’s attorneys is quite the burden given that Haley is a single mom and cleans houses six day a week.
Making the situation more difficult is that Haley and her daughter’s dad have a healthy co-parenting relationship, which stirs up some jealousy in Dalton. But, is Haley the one who should be jealous of Dalton’s ex?
Santiba and Talsey
Santiba is a 41-year-old recent divorcee from Portland, Maine. She’s gone through a dramatic weight loss, losing one hundred pounds, and she’s ready to share her revenge body with her inmate bae, Talsey!
40-year-old Talsey has “spent almost a decade behind bars” for drug and firearm related offenses. Despite the felonious red flags, Santiba is fully committed to Talsey. She even plans to pack up and move to Georgia upon his release!
Indie and Harry
Beltsville, Maryland resident Indie wasn’t looking for lockup love when she stumbled upon Harry in a TikTok video. The brief clip left a lasting impression, and even resulted in Indie having a dream about Harry. She decided to pursue Harry, and now they are working on making their real life dream come true.
Indie is extra cautious, however, and decides that she shouldn’t make life decisions based on a dream. So, she consults her psychic. After meeting with her psychic, Indie packs up her daughter and moves to Ohio!
However, Indie and Harry’s fairy tale may get derailed thanks to Indie’s bounty hunter mom, who IS NOT a fan of Harry.
Gabrielle and Christopher
Gabrielle and Christopher’s story starts off like a lot of Love After Lockup romance origin stories. Gabby, from Orange, New Jersey, was introduced to Chris via her cousin’s incarcerated boyfriend.
However, this couple has quite the unique element in that Chris has lots of money! Yes, their story line looks like it will revolve in part around whether or not Gabby is taking advantage of Chris because he’s rich! While incarcerated, Chris showers Gabby with lavish gifts, “including a house, a BMW, and a $5000 engagement ring.” In the preview trailer you can see Gabrielle trying on a $30,000 wedding dress.
In a bizarre franchise twist, it’s the inmate’s family that looks to confront Gabby with questions about her intentions.
Max and ???
As we previously revealed, Max is a model and male escort from the Washington, DC area. We reported that he has a master’s degree in biochemistry from Georgetown, but at the time of filming Love During Lockup, he was still working towards that.
So why in the world is a buff male model and escort working on a master’s degree in biochemistry looking for love on prison dating websites? Here’s the scoop from the press release:
You’d think with looks and the brains, Max could find a woman in the free world – but he’s been burned one too many times before. Max discovered WriteAPrisoner.com on a study break and loved that he could scan through for only the best-looking women. He’s always dated models and influencers. How will his friends react to his new method of meeting women? Max also has a very popular account where he sells steamy content for a premium price, often alongside his roommate Alessa. Max is worried Alessa wants a relationship with him, and he thinks it might be time to cut her off before she gets the wrong idea.
I am assuming that Max will be dating multiple inmates during the premiere season of Love During Lockup?
Tai and Rio
Tai is a mortician from Buffalo, New York who has a morbid fascination with male inmates. “Tai keeps a shoebox of papers containing an updated log of her multiple inmates, their cases, and details about their sentences and lives. Her ideal profile is anyone pictured in a white t-shirt and grey sweats with a minimum sentence of five to ten years.”
Tai has been in four previous inmate relationships, all of which failed. She’s hoping that the fifth time will be the charm with bad boy Rio. But Rio (aka “Hottie”) might be two-Taiming with another girl!
Love During Lockup premieres Friday, January 7 at 9/8c on WE tv!
