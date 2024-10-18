| |

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Bianca says she was abused by her dad

Love After Lockup Bianca DePalo dad abuse allegations

Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup star Bianca DePalo has been very open on the show about her recovery from a traumatic car accident in 2023. However, she has yet to open up on air about her recovery from the trauma of suffering alleged abuse from her father.

The 24-year-old has not been as reluctant to talk about that aspect of her life on social media.

Bianca DePalo Allegedly Abused By Her Dad

“My father is a non-existent pos who ab*sed me for years,” Bianca wrote for one of a series of Instagram story posts shared in August.

Bianca says her soccer coach dad skipped out on being present for her birth because of a soccer match before continuing the allegations of abuse.

“He has abused many women whose kids still follow me, all from being a soccer coach,” Bianca wrote in a separate Instagram story post. “I’ve had an influx of messages. I hope their mothers have healed. ESPECIALLY the ones who have not messaged me.”

In another post, Bianca calls out her dad by name before continuing. “You deserve the HELL you endure. You ruined my life. You ruined my mother’s life at 25 years old. I’m tired of being silent. You do not deserve a platform as an athletic director.”

Most of Bianca’s posts were accompanied by old family photos featuring herself, her younger brother, her dad and her mom. A photo with herself, brother and mother included this message:

I’m okay. I am simply tired of jabs being taken at me when you have child ab*se charges on you, you fu**ed my momma life up, made confessional tapes you showed us years later making my mom look INSANE FOR CONFIRMING YOUR ABUSE. Completely disregard your own children and constantly praise your step ! baby we are your blood. We hurt and you don’t give a fu** bout s**t.

Bianca also shared a screen cap of what appears to be a 2014 court case involving domestic violence:

Bianca DePalo domestic violence court case

According to Florida court records, Bianca’s dad filed for divorce from her mother in December of 2009 when Bianca was 9. The divorce was finalized in March of 2010.

In April of 2014, Bianca’s mother filed for a temporary injunction for domestic violence against Bianca’s dad on behalf of a minor.

As seen in Bianca’s screen cap, there was a motion filed to allow a 13-year-old minor to testify in May of 2014. (Bianca was 13 years old at the time.)

There was an order of dismissal entered in the case on May 13, 2024, which was the day Bianca was to testify. All of the documents in the case are sealed to the public, so it’s unclear if Bianca testified and what the specific allegations were.

In September, Bianca brought up her dad again on Instagram. She posted the screen capped text message exchange below in her stories:

Love After Lockup Bianca DePalo and her dad text messages

Bianca also uploaded a couple videos in September revealing that she has been to therapy to try to deal with the issues with her dad:

None of Bianca’s family members have filmed for Love After Lockup or Life After Lockup.

It’s unclear if Bianca’s issues with her dad will be part of her story line at some point. To find out, se sure to tune in for new episodes of Life After Lockup airing Friday nights at 8/7c on WE tv!

