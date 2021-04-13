Our prison interview with Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup star Lindsey Downs continues with the third and final installment. In our first two posts, Lindsey talked with us about her recent arrest and charges as well as her relationship with Scott Bradshaw. In this final segment, Lindsey opens up about her daughter Mylie Grace, her grandmother Brenda, doing Cameo videos from prison, and her thoughts about appearing on the show. She also humored us by addressing fans’ questions about Scott’s lip and her fashion choices.
Unlike the previous interview segments, I am going to step out of the way here and just let Lindsey speak for herself. I will break the post up into topics/questions with Lindsey’s response for each.
On a personal note, I think this last installment is by far the best. It’s pretty easy to judge Lindsey based on her past criminal history combined with how she came across on the show — not to mention the fact that she was soon arrested again and back in prison. Lindsey’s responses in this post serve as a reminder that she is a person and not just a character on a show. She’s the first to admit that she has made some horrible decisions, but she is also willing to own up what those decisions have meant for herself and those close to her.
How is Lindsey’s daughter, Mylie Grace?
My daughter is great. She is still at home living with my Mom and I talk to her every day. She was obviously very disappointed in my getting locked back up, but we will get through all of this and be stronger for it. Right now, they have visitation here, but it is only for one hour and I wouldn’t be able to give her a hug or anything! So until things become a bit more ‘normal’ for visitation I won’t be seeing her in person, but I will be having weekly video visits with her!
Do you regret doing Love After Lockup?
I loved being on the show! It was obviously something I will always remember and was overall such a great experience, but I do have things that I regret about it. For one, being in prison is already a way of reliving your past mistakes, but it takes it to a whole new level to actually watch those mistakes play out week after week. And second, I hate the added stress it put on my mom.
I knew there would be people who had negative thoughts and would not hesitate to put those very blunt thoughts about me and my life online, but I have a thick skin and I’ve never been one to let others put me down. My mom on the other hand has never experienced anything like that and takes every mean or hurtful comment about me or herself to heart.
I wish I would have found a way around her being on the show with me, but I don’t think that would even be possible since she and Mylie Grace are such a big part of my life. She is just such a sweet and caring mom and a wonderful parent to my daughter while I am in prison. She has always done what she thinks is best for Mylie Grace and I could ask for no one better to care for her. Why anyone thinks that my mother would be able to curb my actions and behavior is beyond me. No one can do that…
It can get frustrating to take so much negativity from people who don’t have the whole story. I try not to let it bother me and most of the time I do a good job, but when my mom hurts, I feel so guilty. I mean — this is actually my grandmother and she is raising my child and doing an incredible job of it. She is incredibly sweet and caring. She is God fearing and wants to protect and love me and Mylie Grace in any way she can. I am more thankful of her than even she can imagine.
What people who have never been involved with the American prison system don’t realize is that when an inmate does time, all their loved ones do the time with them. It’s something I will spend the rest of my life trying to make up to both my mother and my daughter.
How is prison life different since your last incarceration?
Prison has changed A LOT since I left a year ago. With Coronavirus still being a very real threat, we are on a modified schedule which causes us to be lockdown in our cells 19 hours a day — this is much different from the accustomed 8 hours per day! Our food is brought to the unit rather than us being allowed to physically go to the chow hall which means cold food. Ew. There is minimal educational programming right now and only two hours of REC time per week. Basically, all of the “freedoms” we have always been accustomed to have evaporated without an end in sight.
We are supposed to be out of our cells for about 5 hours a day right now (due to Corona) from 11:00 am – 3:00 pm every day, then get an additional hour out at nights for showers, phone calls, computer time, and just basically to be able to move around our unit and talk to people to keep us from going stir crazy. However, we are currently going through some winter weather and because Alabama is unaccustomed to dealing with ice on the roads we deal with it the way any traditional southerner would: by running to the grocery store to buy milk and bread followed by calling into work and swearing the roads are covered in white ice, black ice, and all other types of killer ice. Because of this, we haven’t had enough staff members to actually run the prison so they just lock us in the rooms and leave us there until the sun decides to shine again. Thankfully this time only lasted around 36 hours!
[NOTE: The above part of the interview was conducted a couple months ago.]
Cameo, merch and OnlyFans?
I am selling merchandise! It started as a way to fill my enormous amount of down time, plus I think it will be a fun and cool way to connect with viewers from the show. I mean, who wouldn’t want a pair of handmade crochet socks or a personalized card to send to a loved one from prison? Right??
I am also experimenting with Cameo right now. Obviously they will be a bit different because I am in prison so everything is done via the prison’s video visit system. Being locked up always makes things more complicated, but I have plenty of time to figure it out!
As for OnlyFans, I really don’t know much about it. I’ve heard mixed reviews and I want to see it for myself and play around with it on my own once I am out to see if it is something that I would be interested in.
Who is your fashion inspiration?
Who is my fashion inspiration? I don’t really think I have one to be honest! I try to be unique and do my own thing — like I tend to wear a bandanna matching my outfit all the time. I just like to have fun and wear what I want. Not always what’s in.
What’s really up with Scott’s lip?
What is the real deal with Scott’s lip is still a bit of a mystery to me as well! He said it’s an allergy thing and I know he has to take medication for it, but I always wondered if that was so why does it NEVER go away?! But, I can tell you that when he eats spicy foods it turns red and actually gets even bigger!
