WORST EX EVER Geoffrey Paschel filmed 90 Day Fiancé 32 days after DV arrest

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 star Geoffrey Paschel is featured on the second season of the Netflix true crime series Worst Ex Ever. The episode about Geoffrey is titled “Primetime Predator” and includes interviews with two of Geoffrey’s exes — his second wife Sabrina Grigsby, and his former fiancée Kristen Wilson.

As 90 Day Fiancé viewers are likely aware, Geoffrey Paschel is currently serving 18 years in prison for his brutal assault on Kristen in June of 2019. Starcasm was the first to report on Geoffrey’s 2019 arrest, and also the allegations of abuse by his ex-wives.

One piece of information that was never clarified was when Geoffrey filmed for his season of Before the 90 Days. The episode of Worst Ex Ever finally confirmed the timing.

WHEN DID GEOFFREY PASCHEL FILM BEFORE THE 90 DAYS?

Based on the timeline presented on Worst Ex Ever, Geoffrey flew to Russia to meet his online girlfriend Varya Malina on July 11, 2019. Geoffrey was arrested for attacking Kristen on June 9, which was just 32 days prior.

It’s important to note that Geoffrey filmed numerous scenes prior to flying to Russia, which means he started filming well before his July 11 flight.

On Before the 90 Days, Geoffrey reveals that he and Varya had been dating online for three months. That means he was talking with Varya for roughly two months while he was engaged to Kristen.

It’s unclear if 90 Day Fiancé producers were aware of Geoffrey’s arrest just prior to filming. However, Starcasm broke the news about the arrest, as well as the allegations of abuse made by Geoffrey’s other exes, well before the season premiered in February of 2020.

Despite fan outrage online, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days producers and TLC elected to keep Geoffrey and Varya on the show. Their segments were not featured on the Pillow Talk after show, and Geoffrey was not invited to the Tell All, but Geoffrey and Varya’s segments still aired.

To check out Starcasm’s comprehensive coverage of Geoffrey Paschel’s arrests, past allegations of abuse, trial, and appeals, you can click on our Geoffrey Paschel category.

Below is a list of our article headlines arranged in the order they were published on the site. The list includes our recent articles on Varya’s felony theft arrest.

December 22, 2019 – Geoffrey Paschel facing kidnapping, assault charges; ex gf gets order of protection

December 28, 2019 – Geoffrey Paschel is still married, wife says he abused her, she took their kids to Canada

January 3, 2020 – Geoffrey Paschel lost custody of son, more details from 2019 domestic assault arrest

January 9, 2020 – Geoffrey Paschel’s ex-wife says he ‘repeatedly r*ped’ her in divorce filing, plus more abuse allegations

January 21, 2020 – Geoffrey Paschel shares video at son’s grave, offers grief coping advice

February 3, 2020 – Geoffrey Paschel criminal history timeline

February 11, 2020 – Ex-wife Allison Moon accuses Geoffrey Paschel of reselling prescription opiates, using his children as a ‘cover’ or ‘mule’

February 23, 2020 – Geoffrey Paschel played The BTK Serial Killer for ‘Snapped’ on Oxygen

February 23, 2020 – 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 premieres on TLC

March 8, 2020 – Why do fans want Geoffrey Paschel removed from Before the 90 Days? Full controversy recap & clarification

April 19, 2020 – Geoffrey Paschel assault & kidnapping case delayed, plus 2011 protection order revealed

May 21, 2020 – Geoffrey Paschel calls Big Ed ‘pervert’ & talks Tell All snub, pending criminal case, Mary and more [YouTube video]

August 11, 2021 – Geoffrey Paschel kidnapping and assault trial delayed again more than 2 years after arrest

October 6, 2021 – Geoffrey Paschel trial day one recap with photos & video

October 7, 2021 – Geoffrey Paschel found guilty of all charges VIDEO

October 8, 2021 – Geoffrey Paschel to receive minimum 12-year prison sentence with no parole

February 3, 2022 – Geoffrey Paschel sentenced to 18 years for kidnapping, domestic assault

February 3, 2022 – Judge calls Geoffrey Paschel ‘sick’ and ‘sadistic’ despite projecting that he’s a ‘good guy’

March 1, 2022 – New Geoffrey Paschel mug shot, plus exclusive details on 2006 battery arrest

April 16, 2022 – Geoffrey Paschel writing autobiography, Varya visits him in prison

June 24, 2022 – Geoffrey Paschel’s motion for a new trial denied

September 4, 2022 – Geoffrey Paschel files appeal notice, hires new attorney

January 4, 2023 – Geoffrey Paschel officially files appeal – full summary

January 19, 2023 – Varya Malina loses Geoffrey Paschel visitation rights permanently

April 25, 2023 – Geoffrey Paschel appeal update: Oral arguments video and recap

September 14, 2023 – Geoffrey Paschel’s appeal denied

September 20, 2023 – Varya responds to Geoffrey Paschel appeal denial; plus her and Mary’s sentencing letters

December 4, 2023 – Geoffrey Paschel appeals to TN Supreme Court, caught with phone in prison [The Tennessee Supreme Court later declined to hear Geoffrey’s appeal]

June 19, 2025 – Geoffrey Paschel files new appeal

July 10, 2025 – Varvara ‘Varya’ Malina arrested for felony theft

July 11, 2025 – Varya Malina theft arrest details VERY similar to Geoffrey Paschel’s theft arrest

August 6, 2025 – Varya Malina pleads down in felony theft case

January 21, 2026 – What is going on with Geoffrey Paschel’s appeal?

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com