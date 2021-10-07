90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Geoffrey Paschel was found guilty of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, and interference with an emergency call in a Knoxville, Tennessee court earlier today. The verdict came after Geoffrey testified on the stand in his own defense.
Geoffrey was hauled out of court in handcuffs and is scheduled for sentencing on December 3. He is facing 8-30 years on the aggravating kidnapping charge.
It’s important to note that the defense will most likely appeal after the victim, Kristen Wilson, mentioned during her testimony that photos were deleted from her phone showing previous marks on her body allegedly caused by Geoffrey. The defense attorney moved for a mistrial and the judge decided to allow the trial to continue.
This has been a long, arduous ordeal for everyone involved. I have covered this case extensively ever since I was the very first to report on Geoffrey’s arrest two months before he debuted on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. That was followed by numerous articles about Geoffrey’s custody battles (including multiple allegations of sexual abuse) and his criminal history. Despite a likely appeal, I am glad that justice was served today.
Here’s the video of the reading of the verdict from Court TV. Pay close attention and you will notice a couple of interesting things, in addition to Geoffrey’s crushing disappointment. There is what appears to be a wedding ring on the table in front of Geoffrey. Did he get married for a fourth time? Also, his friend Mary Wallace from the show is in the courtroom and can be seen looking quite emotional as Geoffrey is handcuffed and escorted out of the courtroom.
I will end this post with links to our previous articles about Geoffrey, including the accusations of rape and sexual abuse by his wives.
