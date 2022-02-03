Today’s sentencing of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Geoffrey Paschel was sensational to say the least. One of his ex-wives, Allison Moon, detailed numerous allegations of physical and sexual abuse under oath — none of which was mentioned during the trial. In addition, prosecutors played a video taped conversation between Geoffrey Paschel and his mother in which he arranges for someone to take his children to the victim’s house in an attempt to get her to ask the judge for leniency.
Prosecutors were asking the court for a 16-year sentence, which was right in the middle of the 12-20 year range given the offenses and Geoffrey’s previous felony convictions. Predictably, the defense argued for the minimum 12-year sentence.
Prior to the judge’s ruling, Geoffrey was allowed the opportunity to speak on his own behalf, which he did, of course. During his allocution, the 44-year-old former reality star argued that he was already punished and “broken.”
Geoffrey referenced the nearly 40 letters written to the judge arguing that Geoffrey was not deserving of a long prison sentence. He says that the letters have a “common theme” and that common theme is that Geoffrey goes out of his way to help people. “I don’t need anything. I don’t want anything,” Geoffrey says tearfully. “It just gives me that internal satisfaction to help people. You know, that’s what — that’s my reward.”
After Geoffrey was finished, Judge Kyle Hixson shared his opinion on Geoffrey based on all the evidence presented before him during the trial and the lengthy sentencing hearing.
“This behavior towards these women is sick,” he says of Geoffrey’s abusive relationships with Kristen Wilson-Chapman and Allison Moon. “It is sadistic. It goes beyond the desire to inflict physical harm on these women. It speaks of a deep psychological issue, I think, that Mr. Paschel has a desire to inflict as much emotional damage to these women as possible.”
Judge Hixson asked Geoffrey to stand up before sentencing him to 18 years in prison without the chance for parole.
Below is a transcript of Geoffrey’s allocution. That is followed by the closing statements by Judge Hixson just before he sentenced Geoffrey. I will also add the press release in regards to Geoffrey’s sentencing from the Office of the District Attorney General of Tennessee’s 6th Judicial District.
Geoffrey Paschel’s Allocution
I’m a 44 year old man. I have a lot of love left in me, a lot of hope. I have dreams still. I have a beautiful family, beautiful friends. I’m a dad. That’s my children right there [Geoffrey gestures towards the group of people seated behind him.] I’m going to be a grandfather here in May. Uh, I’m an uncle. I’m a nephew. I’m a son. I’m a grandson.
I respect Miss Wilson-Chapman. I respect Miss Moon. Miss Moon is the mother of my child. She’s right, I haven’t seen him in five years.
I wish nothing but the best for them. Although there is a different circumstance of events that occurred, I still respect them. I wish nothing but the best for them.
As far as punishment, I’m punished. Punished. I’m broken. I’m there. I’m, I’m — I can rehab. Rehabilitation is, is, is a form of punishment, and I’m — I want to be better no matter what. I, I do have faults, but I want to be better. I want to be the best at what I can be. And my focus is, is on doing that, whether it be, you know, via my family or just be a better person all the way around.
As you hopefully read in those letters, you know, people have a common theme in that I go out of my way to help people. I don’t need anything. I don’t want anything. It just gives me that internal satisfaction to help people. You know, that’s what — that’s my reward.
So I ask that you, uh, you have mercy on me, you have mercy on my family, my kids, and you show me leniency in the sentencing so I can be a productive member of society and be back in their lives.
Thanks your honor.
Judge Hixson Judges Geoffrey Paschel
The court is called upon to impose a sentence here that is consistent with the purposes and principals of the Tennessee sentencing reform act. And there are mandatory considerations that I must look at when imposing this sentence as set forth in [statute number].
Of course, I’ve carefully considered the evidence from the sentencing hearing, which included the pre-sentencing report.
I’ve listened carefully to the arguments of counsel. Of course, I’ve very familiar with the nature and characteristics of the criminal conduct of which Mr. Paschel has been convicted in this case.
He has allocuted, which I will consider. And I’m also considering the results of his validated risk and need assessment set forth in the PSI indicating that he is a moderate risk with high needs in the mental health domain.
…As I said, Mr. Paschel, like every human being, has good aspects. And he has some aspects here that we have seen that have been exposed that are very dark, and are really evil.
I know that I ruled that the letters of support are not properly in the record. I stand by that ruling. But I am not surprised that Mr. Paschel would be able to convince friends, family, fellow citizens that he’s a good guy, that he’s an upstanding citizen.
He’s a handsome guy. He’s charismatic. He has a job. He’s also very image conscious. I’m not surprised at all that he projects an image outwardly to the world that he is this type of person.
What we have seen here, and what has been exposed in this trial, is that what is going on behind closed doors is much different than the image that Mr. Paschel projects out to the rest of the world.
As I’ve stated, this behavior towards these women is sick. It is sadistic. It goes beyond the desire to inflict physical harm on these women. It speaks of a deep psychological issue, I think, that Mr. Paschel has a desire to inflict as much emotional damage to these women as possible.
The fact that he traveled to the state of Florida to sneak in the back door of Miss Moon’s parents’ home uninvited, engaged in aggressive sexual behavior following that intrusion.
I think the record shows here that Mr. Paschel was manipulative, that he thinks, “Hey, just let me talk my way out of this.” He thinks he can do that.
I’m deeply concerned that he — after being found guilty, while in custody — was attempting to have a third party go see Miss Chapman. Again, unsolicited, at her home, in direct contravention of any order that this court has given him regarding contacting the victim in this case.
And not only that, he was willing to use his children as a pawn in this elicit scheme to try to convince Miss Chapman to come in here and speak on his behalf. That’s disgusting. And he should be disgusted by that behavior. This court is.
DA Statement On Geoffrey Paschel Sentencing
Prosecutors in DA Charme Allen’s Domestic Violence Unit obtained an eighteen-year sentence against a defendant who assaulted his fiancée and refused to let her leave her residence. Geoffrey Ian Paschel, 44, was convicted of Aggravated Kidnapping, Domestic Assault, and Interference with Emergency Calls. Judge Kyle Hixson ordered Paschel to serve eighteen years in prison without the possibility of parole.
In a two-day trial in October, Assistant District Attorneys Heather Good and Jake Ens explained to the jury that on June 9, 2019, officers with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a domestic disturbance in the Rocky Hill area of west Knoxville. When they arrived, the victim told officers that she had been assaulted in her home by Paschel. Paschel grabbed the victim by the neck and slammed her head against the wall several times. She was also thrown to the ground and dragged. Paschel took the victim’s cell phone and did not allow her to leave the residence. The victim fled to a neighbor’s house after Paschel fell asleep. Officers noted a large, raised bruise on the victim’s forehead along with bruises and abrasions on her back, arms, and the inside of her lip. She was also diagnosed with a concussion. At trial, Paschel testified that the victim’s bruises were self-inflicted, but the jury discredited his testimony and found him guilty-as-charged.
At a sentencing hearing today, prosecutors successfully argued that Paschel is a Range II Offender based on convictions out of Blount County for Possession with Intent to Sell a Schedule I Controlled Substance and Possession with Intent to Sell Schedule II Cocaine and two federal drug trafficking convictions out of the Eastern District of Texas. Prosecutors also put on proof from this victim and Paschel’s ex-wife about several previous incidents of domestic violence committed by Paschel. Jail video was also presented in which Paschel asked individuals to take his children to the victim’s house in an attempt to convince her to ask the Court for leniency.
“With the sentence in this case, no other victims will be abused by this offender for a long time,” said DA Charme Allen.
