90 DAY FIANCÉ Geoffrey Paschel files new appeal EXCLUSIVE

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Geoffrey Paschel is currently serving an 18-year prison sentence after brutally attacking his former fiancée and holding her against her will in June of 2019. The attack and arrest happened just months before Geoffrey flew to Russia to film with Varya Malina for Before the 90 Days Season 4.

Geoffrey appealed his conviction to the Tennessee Criminal Court of Appeals in late 2022. The Tennessee Criminal Court of Appeals denied the appeal in September of 2023, affirming the trial court’s judgment and sentencing.

Geoffrey then applied for permission to appeal to the Tennessee Supreme Court. His application was denied in March of 2024.

GEOFFREY PASCHEL CONTINUES LEGAL BATTLE IN 2025

According to TN.gov, “defendants who do not get relief from the Court of Criminal Appeals or the Tennessee Supreme Court may seek certiorari review in the United States Supreme Court.”

Geoffrey Paschel continues to fight his conviction and sentencing, but his most recent filings were not with the United States Supreme Court.

“In addition to the appeal process, Tennessee law provides a post-conviction relief option for defendants who have already exhausted their appeals,” the Law Offices of Fisher Wise explain.

“A post-conviction petition allows a defendant to challenge their conviction on grounds such as ineffective assistance of counsel or newly discovered evidence. Post-conviction relief is typically filed in the trial court and can lead to a new trial or other relief.”

Geoffrey Paschel filed a Petition for Post-Conviction Relief in Knox County Criminal Court. The Court dismissed the Petition on April 3.

Geoffrey’s attorney has appealed the dismissal to the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals.

From the Notice of Appeal, filed on April 9:

Notice is hereby given that Geoffrey Paschel, Petitioner/Defendant in the above-captioned case, hereby appeals to the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals at Knoxville, pursuant to Rule 3 of the Tennessee Rules of Appellate Procedure, from the Order dismissing his Petition for Post- Conviction Relief without an evidentiary hearing entered by the trial court, Knox County Criminal Court Division II on April 3, 2025.

Varya Malina recently shared Instagram posts referencing a court date and a motion, which is likely Geoffrey’s appeal.

Varya indicates the State asked for 90 days to prepare and the judge granted the request. According to Varya, the next hearing is currently scheduled for September.

GEOFFREY PASCHEL IS IN TENNESSEE’S MOST DANGEROUS PRISON

Geoffrey Paschel is currently incarcerated at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center. TTCC is a privately run prison facility with an extensive history of issues.

In August of 2024, The Department of Justice announced an investigation into the conditions at the facility.

“Publicly available information suggests that Trousdale Turner has been plagued by serious problems since it first opened its doors,” said United States Attorney Henry C. Leventis.

“This includes reports of staffing shortages, physical and sexual assaults, murders, and a 188% turnover rate among prison guards just last year. Although CoreCivic owns and operates Trousdale, the State of Tennessee is ultimately responsible for the safety of the people incarcerated there. This investigation seeks to determine whether Tennessee is meeting its constitutional obligations.”

Earlier this month, there was an inmate uprising at Trousdale — part of which was filmed and uploaded to social media. As a result of the incident, 12 inmates have been indicted on multiple charges such as aggravated riot, inciting a riot, robbery, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, vandalism and contraband in a penal institution.

“More indictments are expected to be announced as the Tennessee Department of Correction and investigators continue to review video footage,” WKRN reported this week.

GEOFFREY PASCHEL INTERVIEWED BY LOCAL NEWS

Prior to the inmate uprising, but after the DOJ’s investigation announcement, Fox Nashville did a story about Trousdale Turner Correctional Center. As part of the story, a reporter spoke with Geoffrey Paschel on the phone.

“It’s like open season on the inmates,” Geoffrey said. “I have watched them physically get, you know, beat up and bloodied.”

He later described the current situation for inmates at the facility as “sheep being fed to the wolves.”

We will continue to monitor Geoffrey’s latest appeal and share any major updates.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm.










