BEFORE THE 90 DAYS Geoffrey Paschel criminal history timeline

As we draw closer to the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 4 premiere on February 23, it appears as though TLC is standing behind their decision to include controversial cast member Geoffrey Paschel. The network included Geoffrey in their newest preview trailer, despite the fact that he is currently facing charges of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, and more stemming from an altercation with his live-in girlfriend in June. He’s also been accused of abuse by two ex-wives as well as his current estranged wife. (Yes, Geoffrey is still legally married, as he was when he filmed for the show.)
In addition to Geoffrey’s alleged domestic abuse issues, he also has a rather extensive criminal history as well. In this installment of The Geoffrey Paschel Files, we will share what we were able to find out about his numerous arrests over the years — including his June, 2019 kidnapping and domestic assault arrest.
I have included details such as disposition and sentencing when available. Otherwise, please note that these are the charges at the time of Geoffrey’s arrests and should not be interpreted as guilt. I am trying to confirm the dispositions, but Tennessee records are turning out to be a bit of a pain depending on the organization.
Geoffrey’s legal issues began at a very young age. It’s unclear just how young, because we would not be able to uncover any arrests before he turned 18.
In September of 1997, at the age of 19, Geoffrey was arrested and charged with simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to resell, and possession of a schedule I controlled substance with intent to resell.
On April 4, 2000, Geoffrey was arrested in Tennessee and charged with larceny / theft under $500.
Geoffrey was arrested on a federal warrant in Texas in July of 2001. I do not know why there was a federal warrant out for his arrest, or why he was in Texas.
There is a mug shot for Geoffrey in his home county in Tennessee from May of 2000, but there are no charges listed. It is likely that the booking photo was taken after he was transferred to Tennessee from Texas.
According to court records, Geoffrey served three years in federal prison from 2000-2003. Those documents, which are from a separate non-criminal case, shed a little light on Geoffrey’s arrest that resulted in his incarceration. “At the time of his arrest he had in his possession, five pounds of marijuana, two ounces of cocaine, $15,000, and a firearm.”
The timeline and information available would seem to indicate that Geoffrey’s prison time was from his 1997 drug possession arrest, but I do not know that for certain. It would make sense that he was on probation when he was arrested again for theft in 2000. Then maybe he took off and was picked up in Texas? Once again, this is purely speculation on my part in an attempt to fill in the blanks.
In September of 2013, Geoffrey was arrested and charged with felony larceny / theft of services near Knoxville, Tennessee. According to the criminal complaint, Geoffrey and an accomplice tried to steal more than $500 worth of lights from Home Depot and got caught on the security camera. The incident occurred exactly one year before he was eventually charged.
From the complaint:
On Sunday, February 19, 2012 at about 14:00, the Defendant [Geoffrey] and Codefendant went to the Home Depot located at 9361 Kingston Pike. While there, the Defendant got five lights valued at approximately $595.00 and pushed them on a flatbed dolly to the exit door. The Defendant then leaves the store to get the vehicle and the Codefendant enters the store and pushes the dolly with the lights out the door and they place the lights in their vehicle and drive off without paying…
…The incident was captured on surveillance and both defendants were [identified] from a photo lineup.
Geoffrey would eventually plead guilty to a lesser charge of misdemeanor theft by shoplifting in April of 2014. In addition to having to pay restitution to Home Depot, Geoffrey was also sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail. His alternative sentence was 11 months and 20 days of supervised probation. (I would assume that means he spent nine days in jail at some point, but cannot confirm that with jail records.)
In February of 2014, Geoffrey was arrested in Florida and charged with misdemeanor petit theft and felony “BATT/PUB TRNST.” The battery charge seems to be battery of a public transit employee, but researching that abbreviated charge description includes other cases in Florida in which the battery was against a police officer. So, I am uncertain exactly what kind of public official Geoffrey was initially charged with attacking. (I’m still looking into it, as I am with pretty much every case against Geoffrey.)
The mystery surrounding the battery charge may be moot because Geoffrey would eventually have that charge dropped after pleading nolo contendere to the misdemeanor petit theft charge. He was sentenced to one day in jail in April of 2014 and credited with one day already served.
The next arrest that I could find for Geoffrey was the June, 2019 arrest for his alleged brutal attack of his live-in girlfriend. Here are details from her order of protection filing immediately after the incident:
When I got back to my house, I was attacked by Geoffrey Paschel. He repeatedly bashed/slammed my head into the hardwood floors of my home. He dragged me through the house by my hair and continued throwing my body into walls and furniture. (I know this because of blood on my walls, furniture, etc. Also, the couch was overturned and the kitchen table was moved several feet.) I screamed for him to stop multiple times. This went on for approximately 30 minutes.
My nose was dripping blood into my mouth, so he made me wash my face with the lights off and blow my nose. He flushed the toilet paper down the toilet when I was finished. He then ordered me to get into my bed, which I did to stop any further abuse.
He got on my phone and began deleting all contact (texts, e-mails, voicemails, pictures) between us. He spent about 2 hours on my phone while I laid in bed beside him pretending to sleep. He pulled the screen off the front of the phone and disabled it so I could not call/text anyone, then put it on the bedside table. He also synced my iCloud to his MacBook.
When he was finished going through my phone, he tried to embrace me and apologize. I told him not to touch me and quickly jumped out of bed and ran out the front door to my neighbor’s house. I rang her doorbell and asked her to call 9-1-1, which she immediately did.
Geoffrey was arrested after police spoke with him and his girlfriend, but that wasn’t the end of Geoffrey’s alleged aggression. From the police report:
The arrestee was initially taken into custody without incident. While in custody, the arrestee attempted to kick out the windows of the patrol vehicle. Officers removed the arrestee from the vehicle and applied leg restraints. The arrestee made further attempts to damage the patrol vehicle while his legs were restrained. The arrestee was removed from the vehicle again and further restrained.
Geoffrey was initially charged with misdemeanor domestic assault. Prosecutors would later add charges of aggravated kidnapping, interference with emergency call, and vandalism.
Geoffrey waived his arraignment at a court hearing last month, which essentially means he acknowledged the charges against him and pleaded not guilty. A new court date was set for late March.
Local news agency Knox News must have been made aware of our reporting on Geoffrey’s arrest because they were waiting for him outside the courthouse at his arraignment.
From the site:
Outside Friday’s hearing, Paschel insisted he is not guilty, and said he thinks his ex-girlfriend’s claims intentionally coincided with his pending child custody case involving his estranged wife.
“It’s all about child custody,” he told Knox News.
As a result of his arrest, Geoffrey lost custody of his son Cayvan to his mother Brittany, who now lives in Canada and is unable to enter the United States legally. The two also shared another younger son named Kazhem who passed away in February of 2018 at just 13 months of age. You can click here to see a video of Geoffrey at Kazhem’s grave site offering advice to people trying to cope with the loss of a loved one.
As far as Geoffrey’s current legal issues, it appears as though he has at least four different court dates coming up in the next couple months. He has two different custody cases with hearings scheduled, including one ex-wife and his current wife. The order of protection filed by Geoffrey’s ex-girlfriend is also scheduled for review.
The assault and kidnapping case has a hearing scheduled in late March. I would assume that this is the case that would be the biggest factor in TLC’s decision to keep or remove Geoffrey. Unfortunately for the network, his hearing is towards the end of March, which is more than a month (i.e. 4 or more episodes) after the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 4 premiere on February 23.
In case you missed it, TLC seemingly made any potential decision to cut Geoffrey from the show a little easier last week when they revealed an eighth couple to be featured on the new season. I’ve stated since the very beginning of our coverage on Geoffrey that I didn’t think TLC would choose to keep him on the show. I still feel that is true, but my confidence levels are dwindling the closer we get to the Premiere later this month.
