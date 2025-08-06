Varya Malina pleads down in felony theft case EXCLUSIVE

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Varvara “Varya” Malina caught a break by dodging a felony theft charge in a Tennessee court on Tuesday.

As Starcasm previously reported, Geoffrey Paschel’s Russian girlfriend was arrested for felony theft last month after she reportedly walked into multiple Lowe’s locations and walked out with merchandise valued at more than $2,300.

VARYA MALINA PLEADS DOWN TO MISDEMEANOR

Starcasm can exclusively reveal a judge allowed Varya Malina to plead down to a misdemeanor count of aggravated trespassing. She was sentenced to six months of judicial diversion.

The judicial diversion included the following requirements:

• Varya must pay restitution to Lowe’s in the amount of $2,341.62

• Varya cannot enter a Lowe’s for six months

• “No further trouble” for six months

• Varya must pay applicable court costs

The paperwork from the plea agreement included a paragraph about potential deportation, which Varya had to sign. From the filing:

POSSIBILITY OF NON-CITIZEN DEPORTATION It is the duty of this Court to inform each non-citizen defendant that his plea and conviction may carry a risk of immigration deportation. If a defendant is a non-citizen, he or she may wish to consult with an attorney for advice prior to pleading to an offense.

Russian-born Varya was able to obtain her green card via the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program. She obtained her green card in August of 2021 and it is not scheduled to expire until August of 2031.

DID VARYA LEARN TO SHOPLIFT FROM GEOFFREY?

Varya Malina’s bold retail thefts were nearly identical to Geoffrey Paschel’s theft from a Home Depot in 2012. Geoffrey was found guilty of stealing $600 worth of lighting by simply loading the lights in his truck and driving off without paying.

Geoffrey was initially charged with felony theft by shoplifting. He pleaded guilty to a lesser misdemeanor charge of theft by shoplifting. He was sentenced to one year of probation in April of 2014.

The co-defendant in the case was Geoffrey’s ex-wife. Is walking out of home improvement superstores without paying for stuff a brilliant scheme he shares with all of his lady friends?

Get more information about Geoffrey Paschel’s theft arrest, plus all of his other arrests and convictions, by checking out our Geoffrey Paschel Criminal History Timeline.

NEWSWEEK CLAIMS VARYA ARREST STORY WAS FAKE

Soon after news broke about Varya Malina’s arrest for felony theft, Newsweek published an article “fact checking” the reports.

After researching the story, Newsweek determined it to be false. The site’s conclusion:

These reports are false. There are no publicly available arrest records for Vavara ‘Varya’ Malina in Knox County, and the Rodger D. Wilson Detention Facility said they do not have anyone by her name. The claims have come from sources which are not reputable and have not been reported on by reputable news outlets.

Their article resulted in numerous other online articles and posts claiming Varya’s arrest never happened. Starcasm considers itself to be a reputable news outlet and we stand by our reporting. We didn’t make up Varya’s arrest and/or her resulting plea deal.

