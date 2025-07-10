90 DAY FIANCÉ Varvara ‘Varya’ Malina arrested for felony theft

After being in a long-term relationship with one of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise’s worst criminals, Varvara “Varya” Malina is now facing potential prison time and/or deportation herself.

According to jail records, Varya was arrested in Blount County, Tennessee on Wednesday for an outstanding warrant in another county. She was later transferred to the Knox County Jail where her charge is listed as theft of merchandise valued between $1,000 and $2,500.

Theft of merchandise valued between $1,000 and $2,500 is a Class E felony in Tennessee. The punishment for a Class E felony can include imprisonment for one to six years and a $3,000 fine.

At the time of publication there is no evidence of the charges being filed with the court. We will continue to share updates as more information becomes available.

UPDATE – Varya’s bond has been set at $2,000 and she has a hearing scheduled for July 14.

UPDATE – We now have details on the theft allegations against Varya, and they are VERY similar to Geoffrey’s theft arrest in 2013. (Geoffrey’s co-defendant appears to have been his wife at the time.)

HOW IS VARYA MALINA STILL IN THE US? DID SHE MARRY GEOFFREY?

However, Varya hasn’t been allowed to stay in the U.S. because she married Geoffrey.

Born in Russia, Varya was able to obtain a green card via the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program.

From the U.S. State Department:

Section 203(c) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) provides for a class of immigrants known as “diversity immigrants” from countries with historically low rates of immigration to the United States…There is no cost to register for the DV program, but selectees who are scheduled for an interview will be required to pay a visa application fee prior to making their formal visa application where a consular officer will determine whether they qualify for the visa. …The Department of State distributes diversity visas among six geographic regions, and no single country may receive more than seven percent of the available DVs in any one year.

Varya obtained her green card in August of 2021 and it is not scheduled to expire until August of 2031.

WILL VARYA MALINA BE DEPORTED?

Could a felony conviction result in Varya Malina losing her green card and being deported to Russia?

From the Law Office of Nathaniel Patoniak:

If a court convicts you of a crime of moral turpitude within the first five years of obtaining your green card, it can lead to deportation proceedings. Even if the conviction occurred after the first five years, it might still hurt your immigration status. Crimes of moral turpitude are offenses that involve dishonesty, fraud, or intent to harm others. Examples include theft, fraud, aggravated assault, and certain drug-related offenses.

So, yes, it appears Varya’s green card is at risk of being revoked. The chances may be increased given the current administration’s focus on immigration.

