How Much Money Did Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Pay Each Other?



It Ends With Loss.

The legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni over their film ‘It Ends With Us’ resulted in a $60 million loss for both, but that figure doesn’t mean either of them won or paid the other that amount.

Instead, it reflects the estimated total legal fees both sides spent during a long and complicated dispute involving serious allegations and large countersuits.

As the case progressed, most of the major claims on both sides were dismissed by a judge, weakening each party’s position.

In May 2026, they reached a private settlement just before trial, with no money exchanged, meaning neither side came out ahead financially. In the end, the only clear financial winners were the lawyers, who collectively earned tens of millions from handling the case.

#blakelively #justinbaldoni #itendswithuslawsuit