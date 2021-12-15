The fallout continues after 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couple Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan publicly announced their break up last week. Hazel suggested on Instagram that Tarik abused her, and now she is the beneficiary of a GoFundMe campaign making the same claim.
The campaign was launched over the weekend by someone claiming to be “a very close friend/brother of Hazel.” Hazel has a link to the campaign in her verified Instagram account bio, which seems to confirm that it is legitimately tied to her.
The GoFundMe is titled “Support for Hazels [sic] mental health and Lawyer” and has a goal of $10,000.
“Hello, my name is Larry Carter,” the campaign description begins. “I am a very close friend/brother of Hazel Cagalitan.”
After his introduction, Larry goes on to explain that the campaign is hoping to raise money for Hazel’s legal battle with Tarik, as well as for therapy to deal with the abuse she allegedly suffered during the relationship.
Please help send support for former reality TV star of 90 Day Fiancé, Hazel Villaroya Myers in the healing process of her mental state in finding a good therapist and a good Lawyer.
She has left an abusive relationship with her husband and was left with nothing. Yes she have her joint bank card but there’s no money on it. Now she is struggling to find the support she needs to fight for her rights and for everything she has sacrificed.
She has fell into a deep depression after being mentally, emotionally, and verbally abused by her husband.
Please help by giving what ever you are able to and sharing this page and spreading the awareness that depression is real and your mental state is very important. Mental abuse has the same affect as physical abuse.
From the bottom of our hearts, Thank you so very much!
The fundraising campaign doesn’t go into any specifics in regards to what kind of legal assistance Hazel is looking for. It is assumed that she is fighting to remain in the United States, so she will need an immigration lawyer to help her with that. Plus, she will also need a divorce attorney to represent her.
Of course, Tarik is still in the middle of filing for bankruptcy, so it doesn’t appear that there will be a lot of money and/or assets to fight over.
Prior to the GoFundMe launch, Tarik addressed Hazel’s abuse allegations by suggesting they were just a ploy for her to remain in the US. “Lawyers told me that you would claim this,” Tarik wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. “They say it’s the go to claim to try to stay in the U.S. I said no way, not my wife. She’d never. She’d go back willingly first.”
#90DayFiance #BeforeThe90Days Tarik and Hazel's break up is starting to get messy. Hazel changed her Instagram bio to suggest Tarik abused her. Tarik posted a screen cap of her bio and responded to her allegation by saying it was a ploy to stay in the US. https://t.co/Ebg4su99BI
— Starcasm (@starcasm) December 8, 2021
Tarik later threatened to reveal information about Hazel. “You’re gonna make yourself look much worse if you force me tell my side online,” he added. “I didn’t lie on you so don’t lie on me.”
At the time of this post, Hazel’s GoFundMe has raised $135 of the $10,000 goal after four days.
