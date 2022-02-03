Two years and eight months after 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Geoffrey Paschel brutally beat his fiancee Kristen Wilson, he has finally been sentenced.
Geoffrey was in court this morning as a judge sentenced the 44-year-old to 18 years in prison with no chance of parole. Geoffrey was found guilty of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, and interference with an emergency call after a two-day trial in early October.
Kristen was present at the sentencing, and she was very clearly pregnant! After splitting from Geoffrey, Kristen reunited with a former boyfriend that she had previously dated for an extended period of time. The two were later married and are now expecting their first child together.
During Kristen’s testimony she detailed numerous other instances in which she allegedly suffered domestic abuse at the hands of Geoffrey Paschel. Those instances included Geoffrey choking her in a car, and another instance in which he allegedly threw Kristen out of his house. She says that after Geoffrey threw her out, he later tried to get her to get into his car as she was walking along the road. After she refused, he hit her with his car.
Testifying against Geoffrey Paschel was Allison Moon, one of his ex-wives with whom he shares a son. Allison said Geoffrey made “many threats” towards her and her family, including threats to kill her. She also talked about an instance when Geoffrey allegedly threw her against a wall and attempted to punch her. She says that after the altercation he forced her to have sex.
Allison detailed other incidents that included strangling, dragging her by her hair, backhanding her in the face, and elbowing her in the back. She also said that some of her allegations were included in previous court filings during her custody battle with Geoffrey. We shared some of those details in a previous post.
Also in attendance at Geoffrey’s sentencing were both of his on-screen love interests, Varya Malina and Mary Wallace. Mary was reportedly asked to leave the courtroom during the hearing after speaking with Geoffrey. Here’s a photo of Varya, who seemed to be staring at Geoffrey throughout most of the hearing:
Here is video of the sentencing. Fast forward to the 3:20:00 mark for the beginning:
The lengthy sentence was no surprise. The office of the District Attorney General for Tennessee’s 6th Judicial District issued a press release immediately after Geoffrey’s conviction revealing that Geoffrey was facing a minimum of 12 years. Here’s an excerpt from our post about the sentencing announcement:
Aggravated Kidnapping is a Class B felony. Because of his criminal history, Paschel is a Range II Offender facing a sentence between twelve and twenty years in prison without the possibility of parole. Paschel has convictions out of Blount County for Possession with Intent to Sell a Schedule I Controlled Substance and Possession with Intent to Sell Schedule II Cocaine. He also has two federal drug trafficking convictions out of the Eastern District of Texas. At sentencing, prosecutors will use these and other misdemeanor convictions to seek an enhanced sentence.
One of the many things Geoffrey will be pondering over while serving his lengthy sentence is how he passed on the opportunity to serve no jail time at all. Here’s an excerpt from our post about Geoffrey’s interview with his good friend Domenick Nati:
Geoffrey explains that when he was arrested in June he was initially facing just a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault, which explains why he was able to leave the country and fly to Russia to film.
“They tried to drop the charges, but the ‘victim’ [Geoffrey uses air quotes] didn’t want to drop it and she pressed forward. And then they offered me no punishment whatsoever just to have it on my record. I said ‘No! Absolutely not!’” Geoffrey was told that if he didn’t take the offer that they would convene a grand jury and “trump up the charges,” as Geoffrey put it.
“‘You do whatever the hell you want to do, I am not accepting anything other than a full exoneration,’” Geoffrey says he told the prosecutor. “So that’s what they did.”
Geoffrey Paschel 90 Day Fiance Controversy
Geoffrey’s sentencing marks the end of one of the most unbelievable stories in reality television history. Shortly after Geoffrey was arrested for brutally assaulting Kristen, TLC welcomed him into the 90 Day Fiance family by filming his trip to Russia to meet his online love interest, Varya Malina, for the first time in person.
We were the first website to report on Geoffrey’s arrest. We also posted articles with details about rape and sexual assault allegations made in court documents by Geoffrey’s previous wives. Despite all of this information, and despite the fact that Geoffrey was facing multiple felonies, TLC elected to leave Geoffrey on the show.
The network left Geoffrey’s segments out of the Pillow Talk after show, and they did not invite him to participate in the Couples Tell All. Amazingly, the network never issued any sort of public statement in regards to Geoffrey. (For reasons that I cannot understand, Geoffrey’s story never really caught on with other major media outlets, so there was little pressure on the network to say anything.)
Prior to the Season Premiere featuring Geoffrey, I heard from a source close to production that they were extremely worried about the bad publicity and the possibility that they would have to pull Geoffrey’s segments. I was told that it was because of how much work went into filming Geoffrey and Varya. That didn’t make a lot of sense to me at the time, but once the season aired, it did.
Geoffrey was the only cast member featured in every episode. In addition to filming his segments in Russia, producers also filmed Varya’s “surprise” visit to see Geoffrey at his home in Tennessee. Removing all of that footage would have been a huge blow to the show — and probably would have resulted in cutting the season short one or more episodes. This is all just speculation on my part.
