Varya Malina theft arrest details VERY similar to Geoffrey Paschel’s theft arrest

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 star Varvara "Varya" Malina was arrested this week in Tennessee on a felony theft charge.

We now have additional information about the allegations against Varya, and they are very similar to the accusations against Geoffrey Paschel when he was arrested for theft. Geoffrey’s codefendant in the theft case appears to be his wife at the time.

VARYA MALINA ARREST DETAILS

Between the dates of February 20, 2025 and May 12, 2025 the suspect, Varvara Malina entered the Lowe’s of West Knoxville located at 210 N. Peters Road, Alcoa, Crossville and Cookeville on eight different occasions. The suspect entered the store, selected merchandise and exited the store passing all points of sale without making an attempt to pay for the merchandise, the suspect did deprive the business during these the eight incidents of $2,341.62 in merchandise. The suspect was identified by comparing the surveillance photo with social media as she has ties to the owner of the vehicle who is incarcerated. The suspect was also observed on video visiting the owner of the vehicle in prison wearing the same clothing she was wearing during one of the thefts. Since a portion of the crime occurred in Knox County we wish to hold venue on all the cases. A citation was not issued because defendant not in custody when warrant issued.

The details about Varya's arrest were included in a court document. Here is the information that resulted in the warrant for Varya's arrest:

In summary, Varya reportedly allegedly went into multiple Lowe’s locations and walked out with merchandise she didn’t pay for. The total retail value of the merchandise she allegedly took is $2,341.62. It’s unclear what the items were.

Police were able to find Varya because she was using a vehicle registered to an incarcerated inmate, who is likely Geoffrey Paschel. She matched the surveillance photo from one (or more) of the theft incidents.

There was video of Varya visiting the inmate (likely Geoffrey) wearing the same clothes she was wearing during one of the eight times she allegedly stole Lowe’s merchandise.

Varya has since posted her $2,000 and she has already returned to posting on Instagram:

GEOFFREY PASCHEL’S THEFT ARREST DETAILS

If you are wondering how Varya came up with the brilliant idea to walk into a home improvement super store, grab merchandise, and then walk out without paying, it is likely she was inspired by Geoffrey.

As revealed in Starcasm’s article detailing Geoffrey Paschel’s criminal history, he was arrested for a very similar theft in 2013.

According to the affidavit of complaint, Geoffrey and another person took nearly $600 worth of lighting from a Home Depot in Knoxville. The co-defendant in the case has the same first name, middle initial, and last name (maiden name) of Geoffrey’s wife at the time of the theft.

From the complaint:

The defendant [Geoffrey] got five lights valued at approximately $595.00 and pushed them on a flat bed dolly to the exit door. The defendant then leaves the store to get the vehicle and the codefendant enters the store and pushes the dolly with the lights out the door and they place the lights in their vehicle and drive off without paying.

The theft was captured by surveillance cameras. Geoffrey and the co-defendant were later identified in a photo lineup.

Geoffrey was initially charged with felony theft by shoplifting. He pleaded guilty to a lesser misdemeanor charge of theft by shoplifting. He was sentenced to one year of probation in April of 2014.

The alleged theft took place on February 19, 2012. Geoffrey was arrested on January 9, 2013. Geoffrey’s ex-wife (with the same name as the co-defendant) filed for divorce on September 20, 2013. The divorce filing indicates the couple separated in August of 2013.

Geoffrey’s ex would later testify at his kidnapping and assault sentencing. She shared disturbing details about multiple instances of alleged abuse from Geoffrey.

Her testimony appeared to weigh heavily on the judge, who sentenced Geoffrey to 18 years in prison with no chance of parole.

