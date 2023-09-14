90 DAY FIANCE Geoffrey Paschel’s appeal denied EXCLUSIVE

Former 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Geoffrey Paschel will continue to serve his 18-year prison sentence for aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault and interference with an emergency call after the Tennessee Court of Appeals affirmed the trial court’s judgment earlier today.
From the court’s ruling:
A Knox County jury found the Defendant, Geoffrey Ian Paschel, guilty of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, and interference with emergency communications. He was sentenced to eighteen years as a Range II, multiple offender.
On appeal, the Defendant argues that the evidence was insufficient to support his convictions. He also argues that
(1) the trial court abused its discretion by twice denying a mistrial following improperly admitted evidence;
(2) the trial court misapplied enhancement factors and placed too much weight on the testimony of his ex-wife in sentencing; and
(3) the cumulative impact of the errors warrants a new trial.
Upon review, we respectfully affirm the trial court’s judgments.
CONCLUSION
In summary, we hold that the evidence presented at trial was sufficient to sustain the Defendant’s convictions for aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, and interference with emergency communications. We also hold that the trial court acted within its discretion in denying both of the Defendant’s motions for mistrial.
Finally, we hold that the trial court acted within its discretion in sentencing the Defendant to eighteen years on his aggravated kidnapping conviction. Accordingly, we respectfully affirm the judgments of the trial court.
The denial of Geoffrey Paschel’s appeal means that he will continue to serve out his 18-year prison sentence with no chance of parole.
