90 Day Fiance Season 7 star Anna Campisi is currently in her husband Mursel’s home country of Turkey, but it isn’t just to meet his family and keep bees!
Anna shared a post on Instagram today that revealed she had weight loss surgery at a clinic in Instanbul. The post, which was shared in a partnership with the @dr.obesity account, features a brief video of Anna walking down what looks to be a hospital hallway with another female patient.
Anna is walking gingerly in slippers and matching red sweat pants and sweatshirt in her “first postoperative walk” after having gastric sleeve weight loss surgery. She reveals in the video that she is feeling better than she did immediately after the procedure.
Here’s the post, followed by the caption — which is written in a bit of broken English:
#90dayfiance TV star, the throne in our hearts, the sincerity of everyone felt like a family of Anna-Marie 4 hours ago Dr.Obesity team had #gastricsleeve surgery.
In the first postoperative walk of Anna-Marie, our patient Johanna, who had surgery yesterday, accompanied her.
We would like to thank our patient Johanna, who came from Germany and whose profession is a nursing, for her beautiful thoughts and to her husband @freddy_bou who shot this video.
Anna had the procedure done at Clinicpark in Instanbul. From the clinic’s website:
Clinicpark is a renowned multi-specialty medical facility located in Istanbul, Turkey, that provides top-notch surgical treatments to patients from all walks of life. With over three decades of experience, we have successfully treated more than 3 million patients in various fields of surgery.
Our team of skilled professionals includes specialized surgeons who excel in areas such as Obesity Surgery, Diabetes Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Hair Transplant Surgery, Eye Surgery, and many more.
Another part of the clinic’s website reveals how much they charge for gastric sleeve surgery:
Gastric sleeve surgery is the greatest option if you want to lose weight and get rid of extra fat. It works well and is secure.
Another advantage of this surgery is that it is less expensive than other weight loss types such transit bipartition surgery or bypass surgery.
…We provide this weight loss procedure (gastric sleeve) in Istanbul, Turkey, for a total cost of 2500 pounds [$3105.75]. It covers your transportation to and from the airport, lodging expenses, and all of the supplements you’ll take after the surgery.
You can return home after the procedure, which takes around an hour. You might anticipate missing a week of work.
Anna’s weight loss surgery comes one year after she and husband, Mursel Mistanoglu, welcomed a baby boy via a surrogate in Ukraine. you gotta lose that baby weight, right? 😉
