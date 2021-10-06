The trial of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Geoffrey Paschel started in Knoxville, Tennessee earlier today. He is facing charges of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, and interference with an emergency call after an altercation with his fiancée, Kristen Wilson, in June of 2019.
In the defense’s opening statement, Geoffrey’s attorney told the jury that the injuries sustained by Kristen Wilson were self-inflicted. The severe head injury sustained by Kristen that night was allegedly caused by her hitting her head against a door frame prior to leaving the house.
The defense argues that Kristen’s account of having her head bashed into the floor repeatedly going up four steps was physically impossible. He also argues that if the altercation lasted as long as Kristen claims, her injuries would have been much more severe and she would have been hauled out on a stretcher. He also emphasizes the idea that Kristen had “strongly poured cocktails” prior to the incident.
The first witness called by Kristen’s attorney was the neighbor whose house Kristen ran to the night of the incident. The neighbor described Kristen as looking like “she had been in some kind of accident.” After letting Kristen in her house, the neighbor called 911.
Kristen testified next, and she shared her account of what happened that night. It lined up with what she stated in her order of protection filing, which is included below. Kristen also revealed quite a bit of information that was not known via the court and police records we have previously reported on.
Here is a brief list of some of the “new” things revealed during Kristen’s testimony:
• Kristen and Geoffrey were engaged at the time of the incident on June 9, and had been for months. (All of our previous reporting was done based on her being just a girlfriend.)
• Kristen started dating Geoffrey in 2017 and they broke up in April of 2018 because they disagreed about whether or not they were monogamous. (Kristen believed they were and she said Geoffrey did not.)
• Kristen says she was angered when she found out well into their relationship that Geoffrey had not told her about all of his kids and ex-wives.
• At the time of the incident, Kristen was a fourth grade teacher.
• Kristen insists she only had Champagne prior to the incident. If that is true, then the defense’s notion of the waitress (who was a friend of Kristen’s) serving “strongly poured cocktails” doesn’t make much sense.
During Kristen’s testimony, the prosecution shared photos of her injuries taken by police that arrived on the scene, ones taken at the hospital where Kristen was taken, and photos taken in the following days. The images are very graphic. You can click HERE and HERE to see photos taken at the scene, and HERE, HERE and HERE for photos taken within a few days when the bruising was more evident.
Kristen clearly had a VERY large bump on her forehead and eventually had two black eyes. She had multiple bruises all over her body. She also had serious scrapes and/or carpet burn marks on her elbow and knees, which is consistent with being dragged — as she alleges.
Also presented into evidence were photos taken inside Kristen’s home where the incident took place. The photos include blood splatters on the walls and floor. Here is one photo allegedly showing blood smeared on the living room light switches:
The trial appeared to potentially be in jeopardy of a mistrial when one of the officers that arrived on the scene the night of the incident was asked to describe the visible injuries on Geoffrey Paschel. Despite the prosecutor asking him to only describe what they looked like, the officer still offered up his opinion by stating they looked to be self-inflicted. (The original police report stated: “Geoffrey had scratch marks on his stomach and chest which appeared to be self-inflicted.”)
After the judge and attorneys had a sidebar, the witness was clearly instructed to not offer up any opinions or conclusions. After being asked to describe the injuries again, the officer began by stating the injuries looked to be vertical symmetric scratch marks on Geoffrey’s upper chest, and symmetric scratch marks that started at his sternum and descended at an angle towards both of his hips. He stated Geoffrey also had horizontal scratch marks on his lower back. The officer demonstrated the location and the direction of the scratch marks with his own hands.
There were photos presented of Geoffrey’s injuries, but given the court room projection plus recording method, they were indiscernible on the live stream. Here’s one of the three photos presented:
There was body cam video footage presented in court that showed the officers speaking with Kristen at her neighbor’s house. There was also body cam footage of the officers speaking with Geoffrey at Kristen’s house. He walks the officers through his version of what happened, including showing officers where Kristen allegedly slammed her own head into the wall outside their bedroom.
The trial was live streamed by Court TV, and most all of the attorneys offering up their commentary during the broadcast stated that Kristen came across as VERY believable. They also seemed to concur that Kristen’s injuries shown in the photos were not consistent with self-inflicted injuries.
The jury was dismissed at roughly 4:30PM. After the jury left, the defense moved for a rule 29 acquittal, which was denied by the judge.
The prosecution and defense agreed that Geoffrey’s prior convictions would not be brought up if he decided to testify. The attorneys stated that they were drug offenses which would be unrelated to the case. The judge mentioned Geoffrey’s 2014 theft conviction, but the prosecutor stated she was unable to obtain a certified copy (of the police report I assume?) so she wouldn’t be bringing that up either.
There was no mention of the multiple allegations of sexual assault and rape made by Geoffrey’s ex-wives during the course of their custody cases. There was also no mention of the previous order of protection against Geoffrey filed by an ex-girlfriend in 2011.
The defense attorney asked about lesser counts for the three charges, and the judge listed off the potential lesser charges for assault and kidnapping. There was no lesser charge option for the interference with an emergency call charge.
I am unaware what happened with the vandalism charge that Geoffrey Paschel was previously facing stemming from the incident. According to the indictment, the vandalism charge was due to damage that Geoffrey allegedly did to the police vehicle he was in after being arrested. Here is an excerpt from the police report detailing Geoffrey’s multiple outbursts while in transit to the police station after his arrest:
The arrestee was initially taken into custody without incident. While in custody, the arrestee attempted to kick out the windows of the patrol vehicle. Officers removed the arrestee from the vehicle and applied leg restraints. The arrestee made further attempts to damage the patrol vehicle while his legs were restrained. The arrestee was removed from the vehicle again and further restrained.
I assume there was video footage of these outbursts, so the vandalism charge seemed like a slam dunk for the prosecution. Plus, if there was video footage of Geoffrey’s outbursts just hours after the alleged attack on Kristen, it seems like that video would go a long way towards convincing a jury that he was capable of lashing out in anger? This is all speculation on my part.
The trial is scheduled to resume tomorrow morning at 10AM. It will once again be streamed by Court TV on their YouTube channel.
Here is a video of just Kristen’s testimony followed by a YouTube video of the full trial. (Unfortunately, the YouTube stream had issues and there are some parts missing.)
If you haven’t been following along with our extensive (and mostly exclusive) coverage of Geoffrey over the past couple years, I will include a list of links below. As far as this particular case, here is Kristen’s detailed account of what allegedly happened on June 9 from the order of protection she filed (and was granted) against Geoffrey:
When I got back to my house, I was attacked by Geoffrey Paschel. He repeatedly bashed/slammed my head into the hardwood floors of my home. He dragged me through the house by my hair and continued throwing my body into walls and furniture. (I know this because of blood on my walls, furniture, etc. Also, the couch was overturned and the kitchen table was moved several feet.) I screamed for him to stop multiple times. This went on for approximately 30 minutes.
My nose was dripping blood into my mouth, so he made me wash my face with the lights off and blow my nose. He flushed the toilet paper down the toilet when I was finished. He then ordered me to get into my bed, which I did to stop any further abuse.
He got on my phone and began deleting all contact (texts, e-mails, voicemails, pictures) between us. He spent about 2 hours on my phone while I laid in bed beside him pretending to sleep. He pulled the screen off the front of the phone and disabled it so I could not call/text anyone, then put it on the bedside table. He also synced my iCloud to his MacBook.
When he was finished going through my phone, he tried to embrace me and apologize. I told him not to touch me and quickly jumped out of bed and ran out the front door to my neighbor’s house. I rang her doorbell and asked her to call 9-1-1, which she immediately did.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com