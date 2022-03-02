90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Geoffrey Paschel was sentenced to 18 years in prison last month after being convicted of brutally beating and kidnapping his fiance, Kristen Wilson, in June of 2019.
This week, the 44-year-old was transferred from the Knoxville County Jail to his new home at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex. As a result of the transfer, we have yet another Geoffrey Paschel mug shot photo (above) to add to his extensive collection.
Geoffrey is scheduled to be back in court on April 14 when a judge will consider his motion for a new trial.
Geoffrey Paschel Battery Arrest
We’ve reported extensively on Geoffrey Paschel’s criminal history, as well as the numerous allegations of sexual abuse and rape from his former wives. In our post about Geoffrey’s criminal history, we included information about a 2006 arrest for battery in Florida. This particular incident is important because most of Geoffrey’s actual arrests prior to June of 2019 were for non-violent offenses.
We have since obtained a copy of the police report from the incident and thought we would share those details here.
In March of 2006, Geoffrey was at a bar in Okaloosa County, Florida when he allegedly got into an altercation with another man. According to multiple witnesses, Geoffrey elbowed the man in the face and bloodied his nose. Geoffrey then followed the man, who was trying to leave, into the parking lot and punched him above his right eye.
Here is the full account from the police report, with names partially redacted:
On March 19, 2006, I was dispatched to the Jet Ultra Lounge, located at 76 Harbor Blvd, Destin, Florida, in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival I observed several subjects actively engaged in a physical disturbance.
Upon trying to make contact with one of the subjects involved with the fight, a witness to the events prior to my arrival identified Geoffrey Ian Paschel as the initiating party to the disturbance. This witness, A*** *. W*****, advised that while inside the Jet Ultra Lounge, he had observed the defendant, Geoffrey Paschel strike the victim, C******* P*****, in the face with an elbow, causing him to have a bloody nose. P***** then attempted to leave with W*****, when Paschel followed them outside the establishment and then punched P***** in the face again with a closed fist above the right eye. A fourth subject, identified as W**** J***** T*****, which is a friend of Paschel, advised that he was attempting to separate the two subjects upon our arrival. Of the witnesses interviewed all identified Paschel as the primary aggressor to the incidents.
Based on this investigation, this deputy has reason to believe and does believe that the defendant, GEOFFREY IAN PASCHEL, violated Florida State Statute 784.03, Battery, when he intentionally struck the victim, C******* P*****, two separate times in the face, with an elbow and a closed fist, against the will of the victim. This offense did occur in Okaloosa County, Florida.
Geoffrey would later enter into a deferred prosecution agreement in which he was ordered to pay $1,600 in restitution to the victim. Once Geoffrey paid the restitution and fulfilled the rest of his obligations, the case would be dismissed.
On June 12, 2006, Geoffrey made the $1,600 restitution payment with a credit union money order. The case was officially dismissed later that month.
