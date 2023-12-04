Geoffrey Paschel continues to try to overturn his October, 2021 convictions for aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault and interference with an emergency call. The 46-year-old is currently serving an 18-year prison sentence with no chance of parole after brutally attacking his American fiancée shortly before filming for the fourth season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.
The Tennessee Criminal Court of Appeals affirmed the trial court’s judgment on September 14 of this year. Here’s the Conclusion from the Court ruling:
CONCLUSION
In summary, we hold that the evidence presented at trial was sufficient to sustain the Defendant’s convictions for aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, and interference with emergency communications. We also hold that the trial court acted within its discretion in denying both of the Defendant’s motions for mistrial.
Finally, we hold that the trial court acted within its discretion in sentencing the Defendant to eighteen years on his aggravated kidnapping conviction. Accordingly, we respectfully affirm the judgments of the trial court.
What is next for Geoffrey Paschel?
From TN.gov:
If the defendant loses in the Court of Criminal Appeals, he or she may seek permission to appeal to the Tennessee Supreme Court. Review is granted or denied at the discretion of the Supreme Court in both capital and non-capital cases. Defendants who do not get relief from the Court of Criminal Appeals or the Tennessee Supreme Court may seek certiorari review in the United States Supreme Court.
On November 13, Geoffrey Paschel officially filed for permission to appeal the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals decision.
Assistant Attorney General Edwin Alan Groves, Jr. filed an answer the following day:
The State opposes the application for permission to appeal that was filed pursuant to Tenn. R. App. P. 11 in the above-styled case on November 13, 2023. The Court of Criminal Appeals correctly denied appellate relief for the reasons stated in its opinion and explained at pp. 30-49 of the State’s brief.
At this time, the State does not intend to file an answer pursuant to Tenn. R. App. P. 11(d). Of course, if the Court would find an answer helpful, please let me know, and I will prepare and file one.
Sincerely,
Edwin Alan Groves, Jr.
Based on the information from TN.gov, Geoffrey must now wait to see if the Tennessee Supreme Court decides to hear his appeal or not. If denied, Geoffrey can then appeal to the United States Supreme Court.
I tried to find statistics for what percentage of appeal applications are heard by the Tennessee Supreme Court, but was unsuccessful. I did find a 2015 study by the US Department of Justice compiling nationwide statistics.
The report states that “an estimated 29% of IAC appellants sought additional review by the state’s COLR.” (COLR stands for Court of Last Resort, which is the Tennessee Supreme Court in this case.) “Of those, the COLR granted additional review for 6%, or 853 appeals.”
Geoffrey Paschel caught with a cell phone in prison
Geoffrey Paschel’s fiancée, and Before the 90 Days co-star, Varya Malina continues to share updates about Geoffrey on Instagram. In a recent video, Varya posted a letter written by Geoffrey in which he talks about the new appeal, his regrets, and getting caught with a cell phone while in prison.
Here’s the letter from Geoffrey. I typed up what I could, but some of the words are obscured:
Varya,
Hello sweetheart, my love, my always and forever, my soulmate — I miss you with all that I am. There isn’t a day that goes by when you’re not on my mind. Thank you for all that you do.
Today is a tough day for me, but I’m doing my best to not dwell on it. I absolutely hate that I’m in this position and hate even more that I put myself in it. I shouldn’t be here — I really shouldn’t.
I am going on yet more holidays that I should have spent with you — all alone. It’s just not fair.
I want a redo and to spend my time…life with you.
They found a phone in my cell today. It really sucks. I hope I don’t have to go to a bad unit to live. It’s a bad enough life already — I sure as hell don’t want it to be worse.
I really hope this appeal goes through and I get some relief. The pressure of…it getting to be too much.
I hope you have a wonderful holiday with mom and you opt…purse you want. I have to admit…look good in anything. Knock-offs aren’t so bad.
Varya, again, thank you. You mean the world to me and I am so glad you’re in my life.
Always & Forever,
Soulmate,
Geoffrey
The letter was dated November 21, 2023.
According to the Tennessee Department of Corrections, Geoffrey is still being housed at the Northeast Correctional Complex with his supervision/custody level listed as “minimum restricted.” His release date is November 23, 2038.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com