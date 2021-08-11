The trial of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Geoffrey Paschel has been delayed yet again. Geoffrey is still facing charges of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, interference with an emergency call, and vandalism after an altercation with his American girlfriend in June of 2019. The altercation was shortly before Geoffrey started filming with TLC, including his trip to Russia to see Varya.
Geoffrey’s trial was scheduled for Tuesday, but we heard reports late last week that it was delayed again. The August 10 trial date remained on the Knox County court’s website until the 10th, at which point it was updated to show that the trial has been pushed back to October 5. There is also a pre-trial hearing scheduled for September 23. The court website does not reveal the reason for the latest delay.
The alleged victim in the case still has an order of protection in place against Geoffrey. She has a court date for renewal scheduled for September 9.
The COVID-19 pandemic most certainly caused some court delays, but a domestic assault case taking 28 months (or more) to go to trial seems a bit excessive.
We’ve covered this arrest (and Geoffrey’s numerous other arrests) extensively. The following excerpt is from our previous post after obtaining the police report from the incident:
Geoffrey’s girlfriend told police that he “was in an intoxicated state and assaulted her.” Iterating what she would later state in her Order of Protection filing, she said “Geoffrey grabbed her by the neck and slammed her head against wall several times. [She] also stated she was thrown to the ground during the assault.”
Seemingly supporting her account, “officers observed a large raised bruise on [her] forehead and abrasions on her elbows and knees.” A paramedic on the scene “stated the victim displayed common signs of a concussion. A forensic unit responded and documented the victim’s injuries.”
When officers spoke with Geoffrey, he told them that his girlfriend’s injuries were self-inflicted. And speaking of self-inflicted injuries, the arrest report reveals that “Geoffrey had scratch marks on his stomach and chest which appeared to be self-inflicted.”
After his arrest, Geoffrey made matters worse. Directly from the police report:
The arrestee was initially taken into custody without incident. While in custody, the arrestee attempted to kick out the windows of the patrol vehicle. Officers removed the arrestee from the vehicle and applied leg restraints. The arrestee made further attempts to damage the patrol vehicle while his legs were restrained. The arrestee was removed from the vehicle again and further restrained.
In addition to the June 19 incident, Geoffrey has also been accused of sexual assault and rape by his wives in custody filings. There was also another ex-girlfriend who had an order of protection against Geoffrey in 2011. This is according to a Knoxville Police report. If you’re interested in finding out more, there are LOTS of links below.
