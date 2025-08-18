LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Season 2 inmate chart and updates

We have another installment of Starcasm’s Love After Lockup inmate chart series, this time highlighting what many fans consider to be the best season from the entire franchise: Love After Lockup Season 2.

Below is a list of all the couples featured on the second season, two of which were returning from Season 1:

Angela and Tony (Returning from Season 1)

Scott and Lizzie (Returning from Season 1)

Sarah, Michael and Megan

Marcelino and Brittany

Caitlin and Matt

Clint and Tracie

We featured Tony and Lizzie in our Love After Lockup Season 1 inmate chart post, so they are not included here.

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP SEASON 2 INMATE CHART

Michael Simmons

Love After Lockup Lothario Michael Simmons managed to remain out of police custody for roughly seven months before being arrested for felony narcotics possession in December of 2018. From our previous post about Michael’s sentencing:

Luckily for Michael, his attorney was able to swing a plea deal. In exchange for Michael’s guilty plea, the prosecutor was willing to drop the charge from felony possession of cocaine to misdemeanor use of cocaine. According to court records, the plea deal was accepted last week. As a result, Michael was sentenced to 90 days in jail, but that sentence was suspended.

This drug possession arrest happened while Michael was filming for the show, but producers kind of skirted it for some reason. We saw Michael getting into trouble for being late to a meeting with his parole officer or something like that?

In November of 2020, Michael found himself in jail again in Florida — this time for felony child neglect. Details from our post after obtaining the police report from the incident:

The very brief summary is that Michael was responsible for watching a young male child (the child’s age was redacted from the report) at a Daytona Beach hotel. Michael left for more than five hours, during which time a witness saw the unsupervised child “rotate from the beach to the pool deck, go into the ocean, pool and Jacuzzi alone, and play with another hotel guests’ child on the beach.” The young boy eventually approached hotel staff and asked for food. When the hotel manager ascertained that the child was unsupervised, a call to 911 was placed. Michael later told police that he went to get the child “gummy snacks” and his car broke down. As a result, the child was left unsupervised at the hotel from roughly 2PM until roughly 7:15PM.

#LoveAfterLockup's Michael Simmons was arrested for child neglect after leaving a "young male child" alone for five hours while Simmons allegedly went to buy snacks: https://t.co/qxyhse1sDf — Starcasm (@starcasm) November 18, 2020

Once again, Michael managed to come away with what seems like a VERY light sentence. From our post about his sentencing:

A Volusia County judge handed down the verdict on Wednesday after Michael entered a plea of nolo contendere (no contest) to the charge. The neglect of a child statute Michael violated is a third degree felony. He was sentenced to two days in jail with credit for two days time served, which means he didn’t have to spend any additional time behind bars. Michael was ordered to pay $769 in fines and costs. Aside from the 2-day sentence (which Michael already served when he was arrested) and the fines and costs, there doesn’t appear to be any other punishment. I read through the six-page sentencing document multiple times and there is nothing about probation or even mandatory parenting classes.

December 29, 2021 – Michael is arrested in Florida and charged with being a fugitive from justice. The Volusia County Department of Corrections website states that Michael was released on January 20, 2022. It’s unclear if he was transferred to another facility due to the warrant.

March 16, 2023 – Michael is arrested after an altercation with his girlfriend Maria in front of Big Daddy’s Liquors location in Miami. After someone called police about the argument, they arrived on scene and got into it with Michael. As a result, he was charged with a felony count of battery of a police officer and a felony count of resisting an officer with violence to his person.

July 5, 2024 – Michael is arrested and charged with felony aggravated battery, felony aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, and misdemeanor resisting an officer without violence after another altercation with police. This time, police were responding to a call from Michael’s neighbor over a July 4 fireworks dispute.

December 12, 2024 – Michael is booked in Miami. According to a local mug shots Facebook page, the charge was cocaine possession and Michael’s bond was $2,500. VINE indicates Michael was released the day after his arrest.

Amber Keltner obtained the police report from Michael’s arrest, which reveals Michael was pulled over while driving with a suspended license. The officer found multiple glass pipes, one of which had roughly one gram of “suspect crack cocaine” inside it.

Michael was placed under arrest and booked on a cocaine possession charge. The case was closed on January 10, 2025 with no explanation provided in the court dockets.

June 17, 2025 – Michael Simmons arrested in Miami-Dade County after police found suspected crack cocaine in the floorboard of a vehicle he was in.

According to the criminal complaint, police officers responded to a disturbance call and observed a man and woman “having a loud verbal altercation.” Michael was in the right rear passenger seat with both doors open.

An officer “observed in plain view two white crystal like rocks consistent with crack cocaine…located on the floorboard by the defendant’s feet.” Michael was arrested and charged with felony cocaine possession. The case was closed on July 17, 2025 with no explanation provided in the court dockets.

Brittany Santiago

Love After Lockup has several success stories in terms of ex convicts managing to find love and staying out of prison, but none shine brighter than Brittany.

I should point out that part of the “shining” I am talking about is the fact that Brittany and Marcelino have appeared numerous times on the Love After Lockup spin-off series Life After Lockup, so their happily ever after has remained in the public spotlight. (Unlike season 1 couple Mary and Dom, who have a similar happy ending that is playing out off screen.)

Brittany’s past was a brutal one, including her childhood and early adult years. Her prison sentence was due to a conviction stemming from her involvement in a horrendous crime that initially had her facing multiple felonies, including attempted murder and first-degree kidnapping.

Despite all of that darkness, Brittany has found light with Marcelino. In addition to getting full custody of her son, Giovanni, Brittany and Marcelino have welcomed two more children. As will be featured on the upcoming season of Life After Lockup, the two recently purchased their dream home — a $425,000 2,791 square foot house near Las Vegas.

Unfortunately, Brittany’s bunkie bestie Sascha is not enjoying a similar happily ever after. In May of 2019, Sascha was sentenced to 10-36 years in prison after pleading guilty to four felony charges stemming from a botched home invasion in 2013 that left two people dead and another injured.



Matt Frasier

Since his appearance on Love After Lockup, Caitlin’s prison-loving bae Matt has been arrested so many times I can’t even begin to try to recap it here. You can click on pretty much any of the stories from our Matt Frasier category and find a timeline of his arrests with links. Obviously, the most recent posts will have the most updated timelines.

After his numerous arrests and the resulting court delays, Matt finally had his day in court to face the music in February of 2021. He was sentenced to a total of more than 37 years in prison. From our post about his sentencing:

Matt looks to have worked out a plea deal, which resulted in at least 15 pending charges against him dropped. Unfortunately, that still left 8 charges that he was found guilty of. According to court records, the combined sentence for all of the charges is 474 months, with credit for time served. That equates to a little less than 38 years. I assume that Matt will be serving the sentences concurrently, which means that the actual time he is required to spend behind bars relies on the single charge with the longest sentence. That would be 116 months (9 years, 8 months) stemming from an armed home invasion in August. According to the police report, Matt allegedly pointed a gun at a mother and her son during the attempted burglary of her home. It’s unclear just how much of Matt’s 116-month sentence he will serve before being eligible for parole — and another season of Love After Lockup.

We now have details on the most recent arrest of former #LoveAfterLockup star Matt Frasier, who was allegedly the one pointing the gun during a home invasion attempt involving a mother and her son. https://t.co/L1eP7WtBkQ pic.twitter.com/d7quv5OG7t — Starcasm (@starcasm) August 29, 2020



Tracie Wagaman

Tracie’s story is a tragic one. As I’m sure most fans of Love After Lockup are aware, Tracie was found dead in her hotel room in Las Vegas in early July, just one week after giving birth to her second child, a baby girl that she placed for adoption. The coroner later determined that her cause of death was methamphetamine toxicity.

Prior to her passing, Tracie had several run-ins with the law stemming from her drug addiction issues. As featured on the show, she was arrested soon after her faux wedding ceremony with Clint in Houston just after her initial prison release. (She and Clint would later officially get married in Las Vegas.)

In August of 2019, Tracie was arrested for drug possession in Texas. Six months later, after Tracie reportedly left rehab early, she was booked for DWI in Texas.



Clint Brady

Clint wasn’t officially the ex-con in his relationship with Tracie, but he did have a criminal record of his own. Clint had multiple arrests for DWI prior to filming for Love After Lockup, including one in May of 2017 after he drove his pickup truck hauling a Little Debbie snack cakes trailer across a field and through a security fence before crashing into a number of storage units and eventually coming to rest on top of a boat.

#EXCLUSIVE Find out about #LoveAfterLockup star Clint Brady's CRAZY arrest involving drug paraphernalia, a storage unit, and a @LittleDebbie trailer! Oh, and did I mention he's not even the convict in the relationship? S2 premiere tonight at 9/8c on @WEtv! https://t.co/lhdf4TnTAk — Starcasm (@starcasm) December 8, 2018

Having a prior arrest record probably wouldn’t have merited Clint’s inclusion here, but his multiple arrests after he began filming with WE tv does. Not long after Tracie was arrested after running off with Clint’s rental car in the wake of their Houston honky tonk wedding, Clint was arrested in Texas for misdemeanor marijuana possession. Clint was reportedly in Texas to visit Tracie in jail.

Clint was with Tracie in Texas in August of 2019 when she was arrested for drug possession. Clint was also arrested, charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and was released from custody on the same day after posting a $308 bond.

After Clint and Tracie split for good, Clint relocated to Ohio to be near his new girlfriend, Gen Bailey. Unfortunately, Clint’s affinity for marijuana (and his invalid New Mexico medical use card) continued to get him into trouble. He was caught with marijuana twice in Ohio in February of 2020 — the second time after crashing his car into a utility pole while texting.

Clint has since filed for divorce from Tracie, which was finalized in June. That was just a few weeks before Tracie passed away.

