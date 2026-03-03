LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Michael Simmons arrested again EXCLUSIVE DETAILS

Love After Lockup star Michael Simmons is back in jail in Miami facing multiple criminal charges, including a felony count of dealing in stolen property.

According to Miami-Dade County Jail records, Michael was arrested on Tuesday, February 24. His charges include the following:

Dealing In Stolen Property (FELONY) Fraudulent Use Of A Credit Card Under $100 (MISDEMEANOR) Resisting An Officer Without Violence (MISDEMEANOR) Possession Of Cannabis Under 20 Grams (MISDEMEANOR)

Michael is still in custody at the time of this post. It appears his bond amounts are $2,500 for the felony charge and $500 for each of the misdemeanors. UPDATE – Michael was released on the evening of March 2.

Credit to the Love After Lockup Locked Down Facebook group for first reporting on Michael’s latest arrest.

MICHAEL SIMMONS ARREST DETAILS

According to the police reports, Michael Simmons was arrested after allegedly stealing multiple credit cards from a United States postal service vehicle on February 23.

The alleged victim received a notice that one of her credit cards and one of her mother’s credit cards were used (and denied) at a local Pizza Hut restaurant.

The woman immediately went to the Pizza Hut and found out from a worker that the person who tried to use the cards was a black male with dreadlocks and wearing a “light color sweater.” The worker informed the woman which direction the man drove off in, and the woman left in that direction.

Soon after leaving Pizza Hut, the woman received another notification that someone was attempting to use one of her credit cards at a nearby Marathon gas station. The woman arrived at the gas station and saw a man matching the Pizza Hut worker’s description leaving the convenience store.

The woman called police and then began talking with Michael in an attempt to distract him until officers arrived. Officers arrived shortly after the call and observed the woman talking with Michael at one of the gas pumps.

The police approached Michael and he took off running. “The defendant ignored multiple loud verbal commands to stop and continued running through and between moving vehicular traffic in an apparent attempt to evade apprehension, creating a substantial safety risk to himself and others.”

There was a “brief foot pursuit” before Michael Simmons was apprehended in a field. From the arrest report:

Prior to being taken into custody, the defendant fell to the ground and began tensing his body while placing his hands underneath his torso, preventing deputies from safely securing him in handcuffs. In order to gain compliance and overcome his active resistance, I delivered multiple distractionary strikes to the defendant’s body. The strikes were effective, and the defendant complied, allowing us to place him into custody without further incident.

Michael was searched and found to be in possession of multiple credit cards belonging to the victim, in addition to “+/- 3 grams of cannabis.”

MICHAEL SIMMONS ARREST HISTORY

Michael Simmons’ 2026 arrest is just the latest in a long string of legal issues for the 34-year-old former reality star since his appearances on Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup.

Michael has been arrested on multiple drug possession charges, and he was convicted of felony child neglect in July of 2021. For a full recap of all of Michael Simmons’ arrests after his time on WE TV, check out Starcasm’s Love After Lockup Season 2 Inmate Chart post. The article includes a timeline of all of his arrests with links.

To catch up on everything else having to do with Michael, including his child and his girlfriend Maria’s legal issues, just click our Michael Simmons category link.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com