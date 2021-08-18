It has been a month and a half since Love After Lockup star Tracie Wagaman passed away in her Las Vegas hotel room just one week after giving birth to a baby girl. It was unclear what the cause of death was, but according to a new report, it was what most fans assumed.
The information comes from Sharrell via her Sharrell’s World YouTube channel. (Video embedded below.) You may recall that Sharrell interviewed Tracie’s brother, Mark Wagaman, soon after her passing. Sharrell revealed in a live stream on Monday that it was Mark who contacted her and let her know what Tracie’s official cause of death was.
“I just got off the phone with Tracie Wagaman’s brother, Mark, and he got the official cause of death for Tracie, and it is an overdose of crystal meth.”
Sharrell goes on to mention that there have been some “asinine” rumors about how Tracie died, including an accusation that Sharrell and Matt Baier (Teen Mom Amber Portwood’s ex that Tracie dated for a short time) had something to do with it. “I’m not making this up,” Sharrell continues while chuckling. “[Tracie’s boyfriend] Luke is going around town saying that I took Tracie’s life.”
I wasn’t aware that Luke Loera had specifically accused Sharrell (or Matt) of being involved in Tracie’s passing, but he was very adamant in the belief that there was foul play involved. Of course, Luke’s suspicions are a little hard to give merit to given the fact that he was in jail when Tracie passed away and didn’t find out about her death until 22 days later.
“I suspect foul play,” Luke said in an Instagram video posted on July 31, soon after he was released from jail. “I don’t know who did this, but whoever did this will pay for this. I think it was foul play. I think she got some type of drug, which was fentanyl. I did a little investigation on myself and I…don’t know all the details.”
Luke later did an interview with Amzi Beloved & Friends on YouTube (included in the post linked above) and iterated his thoughts about foul play being involved:
What I mean by foul play is I think somebody gave her some different type of pill when she was actually trying to get better. I think fentanyl had to do with a lot of it. I don’t know who gave it to her. I’m still trying to figure that out…I really am kind of really mad about that. Whoever did do that to her, let’s just say that they’re not going to like what they’re going to have in store for them. So that’s all I got to say about that.
Tracie’s brother Mark apparently made no mention of fentanyl when he recently spoke with Sharrell, so I assume we can confidently disregard Luke’s suspicions and let Tracie rest in peace.
Here is Sharrell’s full video — she reveals Tracie’s cause of death right around the 1:30 mark.
For those of you curious about the fate of Tracie’s newborn daughter, she was placed for adoption before Tracie’s passing. Luke confirmed that it was a decision they both agreed on prior to the baby’s birth. He claimed in his YouTube interview that he is going to fight to get his daughter back. Let’s hope he changes his mind and gives his daughter a much better chance at a happy and stable life.
#LoveAfterLockup Tracie Wagaman Brady has reportedly passed away at the age of 41. Tracie's friend and former manager Lily says Tracie passed away on Thursday, July 1, just 1 week after giving birth to her 2nd child. https://t.co/zT2qBADv1t
— Starcasm (@starcasm) July 3, 2021
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com