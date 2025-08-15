TEEN MOM Updates on Rachel Beaver’s exes Scott, Drew and Jacob

Former Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Rachel Beaver has a well-documented history of dating bad boys. Starcasm has exclusive updates on the three most well known of Rachel’s exes, including the father of her one-year-old son River.

During her time on MTV, Rachel was caught in a bit of a love triangle between former best bros Drew Brooks and Jacob Russell. A major part of Rachel’s story line was that she wasn’t sure who of the two is the biological father of her first daughter, Hazelee.

A paternity test later determined that Drew is Hazelee’s dad. Resolving paternity didn’t seem to matter in the end as Rachel soon left both Jacob and Drew behind.

RACHEL BEAVER AND SCOTT HOUP

Rachel Beaver later moved on with a man she met on Tinder named Scott Houp. Scott is ten years older than Rachel, and she kept their relationship a secret for roughly a year.

Rachel made her relationship with Scott public in August of 2023 after she announced she was 17 weeks pregnant with his baby. Soon after the pregnancy announcement, Rachel spoke with The Ashley and revealed Scott Houp had a daughter. She also confirmed that her pregnancy was planned.

Rachel gave birth to a baby boy named River Elliott Valentine Houp on January 12, 2024.

Rachel began to post hints that she and Scott broke up with a series of social media posts starting in the fall of 2024. She would confirm the break up in several posts over the next 12 months.

“I’ll never understand why you made me choose to stay with you (in a toxic relationship) & be a family or leave & you not be a father to our son…” Rachel wrote in an Instagram story post in April of this year. “It’s been almost a year since I left,” she added.

Rachel revealed in July of 2025 she had been single for one year.

SCOTT HOUP ARRESTED

The same month that Rachel Beaver and Scott Houp broke up he was arrested. It’s unclear if the two events were connected.

According to jail records, Scott Houp was arrested on July 7, 2024. He was charged with public intoxication, shoplifting, and resisting arrest. The mug shot photos from his arrest are included above.

In October of 2024, Scott was granted a judicial diversion. He was sentenced to 20 hours of community service and fined $50. He was also ordered to have no contact with Circle K. That would seem to indicate the alleged shoplifting incident happened at a Circle K location.

Scott is due back in court in October.

DREW BROOKS IS IN PRISON SERVING 12 YEARS

Rachel Beaver’s ex Drew Brooks might be challenging Jenelle Eason’s ex-husband Courtland Rogers for the most Teen Mom dad arrests. That’s quite the feat given that Drew is only 25 years old.

The last time Starcasm reported on Drew was March of 2023. He had just been arrested on multiple felony drug charges as well as a felony gun possession charge. The new charges were added to a CVS receipt of previous felony charges that included attempted murder, aggravated assault, theft, assaulting an officer, and more.

Drew pleaded guilty to the following felony charges in April of 2023:

• Possession of more than .5 grams of meth for resale

• Possession of a Schedule II drug for resale

• Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon

Drew was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the meth possession charge, and 10 years in prison for each of the other two charges. The sentences are concurrent so Drew will spend a maximum of 12 years in prison.

According to the Tennessee Department of Corrections, Drew’s release eligibility date is November 3, 2028. His sentence end date is January 9, 2035.

UPDATE – The dates have changed for Drew. The Tennessee DOC website now states his release eligibility date is October 31, 2028. His sentence end date is January 3, 2035.

JACOB RUSSELL CURRENTLY IN JAIL

The third side of the Rachel Beaver on-screen love triangle is also currently behind bars in Tennessee.

Jacob Russell is in the custody of the Monroe County Jail after multiple criminal charges in May of this year.

The last time Starcasm reported on Jacob was in July of 2023. He had just been arrested on a charge of domestic assault. Prosecutors eventually chose to not prosecute the case.

Since the July, 2023 arrest, Jacob has been arrested numerous times. Below is a brief timeline of his arrests over the past 15 months, including the charges and whether or not he was found guilty.

MAY 2, 2024 – Misdemeanor Criminal Trespass – GUILTY

FEBRUARY 5, 2025 – Misdemeanor Criminal Trespass – GUILTY

APRIL 15, 2025 – Misdemeanor Criminal Trespass – GUILTY; Misdemeanor theft via mail – GUILTY; Failure to obey lawful order of an officer – DISMISSED

MAY 10, 2025 – Misdemeanor aggravated Criminal Trespass – GUILTY

MAY 19, 2025 – Probation Violation – GUILTY

MAY 27, 2025 – Misdemeanor public intoxication – DISMISSED

JUNE 6, 2025 – Probation Violation – GUILTY

The Monroe County Jail website does not provide a projected release date for Jacob.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com









