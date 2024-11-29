LIFE AFTER LOCKUP Joey enters 90-day rehab after failed drug tests VIDEO

Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup star Joey upset his fiancé Kimberly after taking an at-home drug test and testing positive for cocaine. Joey assured Kim the result was a false positive, but she was not convinced. The two got into an argument, and Joey got in his car and drove away.

When Joey returned home, he had another identical drug test. He took the test the next morning, after Kim woke up. This time, the test showed that Joey was completely clean.

Despite the positive result, Kim remained concerned because of how Joey had been acting. Her concerns were apparently valid.

JOEY ENTERS REHAB

“So, I just took Joey to the courthouse,” Kim reveals in a preview clip for tonight’s episode of Life After Lockup. “He has to go to a 90-day program. Otherwise, they were going to take him to prison.”

In a separate confessional, Kim elaborates a bit on what happened prior to Joey entering rehab.

For the last three or four weeks, like, everything went downhill. Joey decided to go to one of these vape shops in town and buy Delta 8, which shows up in your system as THC. So, it’s not illegal in the state of North Carolina, but this is a gray area because he can’t have any drugs in his system. Joey’s P.O. drug tests him every month, and he failed three drug tests for THC.

“My life has been upside down for a little while now,” Kim continues in another confessional. “I’m lying to my kids, and as crazy as this sounds, I don’t love him any less.”

JOEY’S CURRENT STATUS

As unlikely as it might seem, it appears as though Kim and Joey are currently back on track for a happily ever after.

According to the North Carolina Department of Corrections, Joey completed his parole in early October and his current status is “inactive.”

According to VINE and NC DOC, Joey is off parole as of today. I'll admit I assumed Joey would end up back in jail pretty quickly. Congratulations to him! And to Kim 🤷🏻‍♀️#LoveAfterLockup #LifeAfterLockup pic.twitter.com/jOBeoxROR5 — All Things Lockup (@allthingslockup) October 1, 2024

If you are curious about the timeline as far as Joey’s rehab stint and his parole, that’s fairly easy to piece together.

Friday night’s episode of Life After Lockup featured a scene with Kim moving into her recently purchased house. According to information provided by producers, the scene was recorded one week after Kim dropped Joey off at court to begin his stay in rehab.

As Starcasm previously reported, Kim (along with her dad) purchased the house in mid-May of 2024. If Joey started his rehab stint roughly a week prior, that would have been the first week of May.

Fast forward 90 days, and that would mean Joey was scheduled to complete his rehab stay in early August. Two months later he completed his parole.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm.










