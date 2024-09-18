LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Michael Simmons arrested after fireworks dispute

Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup star Michael Simmons is facing more legal troubles in Miami. The 32-year-old was arrested on July 5 and charged with multiple felonies after an alleged altercation with a neighbor over fireworks.

Michael Simmons Arrest Details

According to the arrest report, police were called to Michael’s residence in regards to a battery shortly after midnight on July 5.

An officer arrived on scene and spoke with the alleged victim who claimed he and his neighbor (Michael) had gotten into a dispute “over fireworks that the defendant was letting off in the neighborhood for the 4th of July.”

The alleged victim had a video recording of the argument, but the video did not include battery.

More from the arrest report:

The victim advised that while hanging out outside of his house, he realized the defendant [was] using fireworks. He then advised that he approached the defendant to tell him that his fireworks were dangerous and not legal. The victim stated that the defendant got upset after being told to stop using the fireworks, so he placed the fireworks closer to where the victim was standing and continued to use them. The victim then stated that the fireworks hit him in the left arm. The victim stated that this caused another dispute leading the defendant to state that he would kill him and go back to jail for it. The victim advised that he wanted to defend himself but he was warned by neighbors outside that the defendant has firearms, so he called 911.

Michael Resists Arrest, Pushes Cop?

Officers made contact with Michael, who was nearby with multiple other people. “Based on the threats that were made prior to our arrival, reasonable suspicion was established to believe that there was a firearm involved,” one of the officers explains in the report.

“As a result, we attempted to pat down the defendant and the other males on scene.” At this point, Michael allegedly “charged and pushed” one of the officers with both hands.

Michael was arrested and taken to jail. “The defendant appeared to be under the influence on alcohol and made statements to be suicidal while in transport.”

(Starcasm requested Michael Simmons’ mug shot photo in addition to the arrest report, but the Miami-Dade Police Department only provided the black-and-white thumbnail included in the arrest report PDF.)

Michael Simmons Charges

Michael Simmons was booked and charged with felony aggravated battery, felony aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, and misdemeanor resisting an officer without violence.

Prosecutors opted to take no action on the felony charges against Michael.

The misdemeanor count of resisting an officer without violence is still open with a hearing scheduled for October 28.

We have exclusive details on the March, 2023 arrest of #LoveAfterLockup and #LifeAfterLockup star Michael Simmons after he got into an altercation with his girlfriend Maria in front of a Miami Big Daddy's Liquor store. https://t.co/o4Sk2VZRkf — Starcasm (@starcasm) May 27, 2023

Michael Simmons Prior Arrest

The July felony charges are very similar to the charges filed against Michael after an incident with his youngest child’s mother, Maria, in March of last year.

He was initially booked on felony counts of battery of a police officer and resisting an officer.

Michael was allowed to enter a deferred prosecution program, which he completed successfully on May 17, 2024. It’s unclear if Michael’s recent arrest could result in either or both of his 2023 charges being re-filed.

Michael Simmons Arrest History

Michael Simmons has had a long string of legal issues since filming for Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup.

Michael was arrested in November of 2020 and charged with felony child neglect after he left a young boy that he was watching alone at a hotel for hours. Here’s our previous quick recap based on the police report:

The very brief summary is that Michael was responsible for watching a young male child (the child’s age was redacted from the report) at a Daytona Beach hotel. Michael left for more than five hours, during which time a witness saw the unsupervised child “rotate from the beach to the pool deck, go into the ocean, pool and Jacuzzi alone, and play with another hotel guests’ child on the beach.” The young boy eventually approached hotel staff and asked for food. When the hotel manager ascertained that the child was unsupervised, a call to 911 was placed. Michael later told police that he went to get the child “gummy snacks” and his car broke down. As a result, the child was left unsupervised at the hotel from roughly 2PM until roughly 7:15PM.

Michael was found guilty of felony child neglect in July of 2021. He was sentenced to two days in jail with credit for two days time served, which means he didn’t have to spend any additional time behind bars.

Michael was arrested and jailed again in December “after reportedly live streaming a series of antics, including running across a divided highway and dancing under a traffic light.”

He was booked in Florida, but the charge was for being a fugitive from justice. It’s unclear what the warrant for his arrest was for or where it was issued.

Jail records indicate that Michael was released January 20, 2022.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com









