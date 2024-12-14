Michael from Love After Lockup arrested again in Miami

Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup star Michael Simmons, who was part of a love triangle on the show with his wife Sarah and girlfriend Megan, was arrested again in Miami on Thursday.

VINE indicates the 33-year-old former reality star was booked at 5:07 PM on December 12. He was out of custody on general release the following day.

The Miami-Dade County Jail website only provides information for currently incarcerated inmates, so there is nothing available on Michael’s arrest.

However, his mug shot photos and some information about his charges were preserved by a Miami-Dade County mug shots Facebook page. (The two large booking photos in the montage at the top of this article are from Thursday. The smaller mug shot photo are from Michael’s other arrests after being on Love After Lockup.)

According to the information from the Facebook page, Michael was charged with cocaine possession and his bond was set at $2,500.

There doesn’t appear to be a court case yet for Michael’s most recent charge. Starcasm will continue to check and provide any major updates.

MICHAEL HAS TRIAL SCHEDULED NEXT MONTH

The arrest on Thursday isn’t Michael’s first of 2024. As Starcasm previously reported, Michael was booked on multiple felony charges in July after an Independence Day altercation with a neighbor over fireworks.

Michael allegedly battered a neighbor. When police arrived, Michael reportedly “charged and pushed” one of the officers with both hands.

Michael was arrested and taken to jail. “The defendant appeared to be under the influence on alcohol and made statements to be suicidal while in transport,” the arrest report states.

The felony charges were eventually reduced to a single misdemeanor count of resisting an officer without violence. The case has a trial date scheduled for January 6, 2025.

MICHAEL SIMMONS ARREST HISTORY

Michael Simmons’ arrest last week is just the latest in a long string of legal troubles for the felon Lothario.

The July, 2024 felony charges are very similar to the charges filed against Michael after an incident with his youngest child’s mother, Maria, in March of 2023.

Michael was initially booked on felony counts of battery of a police officer and resisting an officer. He was allowed to enter a deferred prosecution program, which he completed successfully on May 17, 2024.

Prior to the 2023 arrest, Michael managed to go a couple years without an arrest.

In November of 2020, Michael was arrested and charged with felony child neglect after he left a young boy that he was watching alone at a hotel for hours. Here’s our previous quick recap based on the police report:

The very brief summary is that Michael was responsible for watching a young male child (the child’s age was redacted from the report) at a Daytona Beach hotel. Michael left for more than five hours, during which time a witness saw the unsupervised child “rotate from the beach to the pool deck, go into the ocean, pool and Jacuzzi alone, and play with another hotel guests’ child on the beach.” The young boy eventually approached hotel staff and asked for food. When the hotel manager ascertained that the child was unsupervised, a call to 911 was placed. Michael later told police that he went to get the child “gummy snacks” and his car broke down. As a result, the child was left unsupervised at the hotel from roughly 2PM until roughly 7:15PM.

Michael was found guilty of felony child neglect in July of 2021. He was sentenced to two days in jail with credit for two days time served, which means he didn’t have to spend any additional time behind bars.

Michael was arrested and jailed again in December of 2021 “after reportedly live streaming a series of antics, including running across a divided highway and dancing under a traffic light.”

He was booked in Florida, but the charge was for being a fugitive from justice. It’s unclear what the warrant for his arrest was for or where it was issued.

Jail records indicate that Michael was released January 20, 2022.

