Love After Lockup star Lacey Whitlow is currently pregnant with her fourth child, her first with husband Shane Whitlow. Since Lacey’s initial appearance on the show, many viewers have been asking her online about the father(s) of her young daughter and two sons. On Saturday, Lacey clarified a little bit of the mystery by revealing the identity of the father of one of her children. She also revealed that he is currently serving prison time on drug charges.
“For y’all wondering where my baby daddies be at ….. here’s one for y’all,” Lacey wrote on an Instagram photo of prison records for a man named Wesley Foster.
Lacey continued by highlighting the negative impact that drugs can have. “Drugs are bad y’all, they take you away from the people who love you,” she wrote. “That’s why I can’t stay or be with anyone else who keeps choosing drugs, over everything.” She humbly admitted that some of her previous actions haven’t always backed up her stance. “I know I haven’t made the best decisions in the past, but I know one thing is drugs will always win.”
Getting back to Wesley, Lacey invited her Instagram followers to drop him a line in prison before revealing that she isn’t close to him at all. “Feel free to write Wesley if you’d like. I honestly don’t know him anymore, but I know I got my kids no matter what, we good over here ❤️🙏🏼” Lacey has stated on social media that she has full custody of all of her children.
Lacey then took the opportunity to talk about prison and those convicted of drug offenses. “Not all inmates are bad, and I don’t agree that this is justice, prison is NOT rehabilitation for those addicted to drugs,” Lacey wrote. “The system fails us all. It’s [a] Revolving door for those who can’t stay clean till the judge finally throws the book at you.”
The post elicited numerous comments, and Lacey took the time to respond to many of them. Here are a few examples of her interactions:
COMMENT: It’s no 1s business where he is! Ur raising those kids alone well now with Shane! They r all the dad he needs.
LACEY: Absolutely, but I use my platform for AWARENESS & my REAL story is much more then “juggling” two inmates!!
COMMENT: But you knew John was on heroin and you left ur husband and went straight back to him.
LACEY: There is always 3 sides to a story my side, his side & the truth. I will not comment on what has been edited & aired. 😘
COMMENT: Why would you even consider DOXING just one of your kids fathers? Don’t all of them. Where is the respect at? Worthy of a ghosting.
LACEY: He’s only the bio father of one of my kids, thank u.
I looked into Wesley Foster and found a couple local news stories about his arrests.
In November of 2015, Wesley was arrested and charged with felony sale and/or delivery of heroin; felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and/or deliver heroin and felony maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance.
Get details on some of the numerous plastic surgery procedures that #LoveAfterLockup star Lacey (aka cam girl Kaci Kash) has undergone, plus see some throwback photos in which she looks dramatically different! 💉🔪 https://t.co/x4K8bzdZ6H
— Starcasm (@starcasm) August 31, 2019
Less than three years later, Wesley was arrested again on similar charges. “On July 3, 2018, the Dare County Narcotics Task Force arrested two individuals for Trafficking in Heroin,” the law enforcement press release stated. “The Task Force had previously received information about an individual selling heroin in and around Dare County and opened an investigation. On Tuesday the investigation concluded with a traffic stop where a large amount of Heroin was seized. Nags Head Police Department K-9 assisted in the case.”
The other person arrested was a woman who was six years older than Wesley. They were both charged with felony heroin trafficking. Wesley was eventually convicted on the felony trafficking charge, as well as three additional possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell felonies. He was sentenced to ten years and he’s currently in custody in North Carolina with a projected release date of August 16, 2026.
Lacey has mentioned before that the fathers of her children are in and out of jail, but she has yet to share any specific information about the other dad(s).
You can keep up with Lacey and her newest baby-daddy-to-be, Shane Whitlow, with new episodes of Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup airing Friday nights at 9/8c on WE tv!
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com