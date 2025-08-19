|

UNEXPECTED Myrka Arriaga pregnant with her fourth child

ByAsa Hawks

Unexpected mom Myrka Arriaga is pregnant again! The 21-year-old made the pregnancy announcement with a dramatic TikTok video earlier today.

In the clip (included below), Myrka and her sister joke around as they wait for the results of a pregnancy test. “Taking a test 6 months pp ft my sister,” Myrka writes at the beginning of the video.

By “pp” Myrka means postpartum. She announced the birth of her third child, son Alejandro, in January of this year.

Myrka reveals that she told her husband, Juan, the pregnancy test was her sister’s.

When the test eventually reveals a positive result, Juan can be heard in the background exclaiming “No way! No way!” Myrka turns and reveals to him, “It’s mine.”

“For real?” Juan replies as the camera pans to him to show him covering his mouth with both hands.

“We always said we wanted 4,” Myrka wrote on the video. “Just didn’t expect it to be 6 months after our 3rd & most traumatic birth.”

Myrka reveals the pregnancy was very unexpected. “We were using protection AND emergency contraceptives,” she wrote.

In the caption for the video, Myrka says she is “almost done with my first trimester.”

Below is the video, followed by some of Myrka’s interactions with her followers in the comments

@myr.ka1612 Can I post all my Dr appointment vlogs now 🤣🤣? Almost done with my first trimester 🥳🤍! #myrka1612 #myrka #momsoftiktok #pregnancy #momof4 ♬ original sound – Myrkaa

COMMENT: Juan just can’t get off you!! Leave her aloneeee😭😭

MYRKA: I’m on HIM😏

COMMENT: You’re pregnant again?

MYRKA: I sure am

COMMENT: 15 months apart????

MYRKA: 14 but yes

COMMENT: Did I miss the announcement?? Congrats❤️

MYRKA: This is the announcement 😅🤣

COMMENT: I’m due with my 4th very unplanned baby in feb congrats!

MYRKA: Slay to us and our unplanned but very loved 4th babies🤣🤍

COMMENT: Girrrrrllllll😭😭😭😭🥰🥰🥰🥰 remember when you were 1 and done😩

MYRKA: I remember too LMFAO . That was until I married someone who wanted to be a father lol🤍

COMMENT: He’s shocked like he didn’t partake in the making 😭😭

MYRKA: FR🤣 we were both shocked mainly bc for the first time EVER we were being very careful 🤣

COMMENT: When did you get married? Or are yall “juntados”

MYRKA: We got married in 2023

COMMENT: You’re sister in law is MEEE when I found out I was pregnant 🤣🤣 but then I cried bcs it hit me🤣 congrats!!!🩷

MYRKA: She’s my sister lol! She was shooookkk

COMMENT: At least u wanted another one 😆 congrats girl🥰 will u get ur tubes tied or get him snipped?

MYRKA: He’s getting snipped after this one lol

MYRKA: He’s getting snipped before I deliver 😅🤍

COMMENT: Omggg congratulations 🥺🤍 but was I right when I said it was too early to test the last time you have posted taking a test 🤭

MYRKA: To be fair I wasn’t feeling any symptoms when I first took the test lol I did it bc the girls kept saying I had a baby🤣

COMMENT: ANOTHER ONE?🤍😫

MYRKA: We were always planning on another one just not this early😮‍💨🤣🤍

COMMENT: Girl your mom is going to dust off that belt this is the 2nd pregnancy under her care lol jk 😂 congratulations!!!

MYRKA: LMFAOOO WUUUT! THATS crazy🤣🤣🤣! She is actually VERY excited

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com

